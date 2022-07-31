2 fatal shootings take place within hour of each other in Reading

www.wfmz.com
Woman attacked by 2 masked men outside apartment complex in Lehigh County
Police say the woman had just parked her car when she was physically assaulted by two masked men.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Would-be robber threatened to shoot employees
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Police are on the hunt for the man who, they said, threatened to shoot two employees of a convenience store during an armed robbery in Berks County late Wednesday morning. The would-be robber approached the counter inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Ave. in...
Third Man Dies In Reading Shooting Spree: Report
A third man has died after a 24-hour shooting spree in Reading, WFMZ reports. Samuel Castillo, 36, died Monday, Aug. 1 at Reading Hospital after being found shot inside a vehicle on Locust Street and Greenwich Street around 12:35 a.m., the outlet says citing the county coroner's office. Two other...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Authorities search for 2 men who assaulted woman at Lower Macungie apartment complex
Neighbors in a Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County apartment complex are shaken up after a woman was allegedly assaulted by two men there last weekend. Authorities say she was jumped and beaten when she got out of her car in the parking lot. Hear more from neighbors and get the latest on the search for the suspects, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
abc27.com
Man wanted for attempted homicide for “intentionally” hitting Harrisburg motorcyclist
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for Francisco Rivera-Montanez after they say he allegedly struck a motorcyclist intentionally. On July 22, police responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for an accident involving a motorcycle. Police found an adult man was riding a motorcycle northbound when a large SUV approached from behind and “intentionally struck the motorcycle.”
WFMZ-TV Online
"I thought we were friends and he started shooting me": Authorities file 1st-degree murder charge in Northampton County man's death
"I thought we were friends and he started shooting me" is what Gerard Carpinello reportedly told New Jersey police officers just after 3 a.m. on July 10. At the time, Carpinello of Portland, Northampton County, was lying in a pool of his own blood inside the Monmouth County home of 71-year-old David Bulk.
State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
sauconsource.com
Woman Charged in Eastern Salisbury Homicide
A 40-year-old woman has been charged with killing a housemate in the home they shared in eastern Salisbury Township earlier this week. According to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office, Terri Hodel of 715 E. Federal Street was the subject of a welfare check Salisbury Township Police made around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, after they received “a report of concern from a member of Hodel’s family.”
WFMZ-TV Online
State police investigate deadly crash in Chester County
HONEY BROOK TWP., Pa. – First responders were on scene of a deadly crash Wednesday night in Chester County, not far from the Berks County line. Initial reports indicate at least one person has died. The crash happened in Honey Brook Township, in the area of Routes 10 and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek tips in shootings that left 2 dead, 1 wounded
READING, Pa. — In a span of less than 24 hours, three people were wounded by gunfire in separate shootings in Reading. Two of the victims died; the third was last reported to be hospitalized in critical condition. Ralph Eckert lives just a few doors up from Locust and...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police looking for help after woman jumped and beaten at apartment complex
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are searching for two men they believe attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County. The woman was just getting out of her car when two men in masks assaulted her. It happened Saturday night, right out in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments on Lower Macungie Road. The 41-year-old woman was getting out of her car, not far from John Townsend's apartment.
One Dead After Shooting in York
YORK, PA- On Monday afternoon, York City Police responded to the 300 block of Miller...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after being found shot inside car in Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A man who was found shot inside a parked car in Reading early Monday morning has become the city's third homicide victim this week, according to the Berks County coroner. Samuel Castillo, 36, died late Monday night at Reading Hospital, where he had been in...
Police: Human remains found last week are those of missing Steelton man
Police in Steelton have identified the human remains found in the borough last week as those of a man who went missing last year. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 800 block of North Front Street on July 27, according to Steelton Police. An investigation...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Dirt bikers run from police, one caught
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a dirt biker after he ran from police. Troopers say on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. they ran into a group of bikers at the intersection of 15th Street and Highland Avenue in Allentown. The troopers say they were driving recklessly...
2 Employees Injured After Explosion At Berks County Metal Plant
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews responded to an explosion at a metal plant in Berks County Wednesday afternoon. South Heidelberg Township Police Department Chief Leon Grim tells Eyewitness News two employees at the Reading Alloys Plant were mixing chemicals when they ignited and created an explosion just after 2 p.m. One worker suffered an injury to the elbow and both employees suffered smoke inhalation. Pennsylvania State Police, the South Heidelberg Township Police Department, and the West Berks Fire Department are investigating. No further information is available at this time.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID 3 killed in July van crash in Carbon County
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, PA. - State police have released the identities of three people killed when a tractor-trailer and a passenger van collided on Interstate 80 in Carbon County on July 11. The three victims are the tractor-trailer driver, David Lee Byler, 34, from New Columbia Pa., and two women in...
Three Shootings, Two Murders Within 24 Hours In Reading: PD
Two men were killed and one was wounded in separate shootings that happened within 24 hours in Reading, authorities said. The first shooting broke out on the 400 block of Spring Garden Street, where responding officers found Edwin Rivera-Valentín around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.
abc27.com
Human remains found in Steelton identified
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Human remains found in Steelton Borough have been identified. According to Steelton Borough Police, the remains discovered on July 27 in the 800 block of North Front Street were identified as Mr. Goldie Smith. Police say Smith was listed as a missing person by the...
New York Times: Discarded Coffee Cup at Philly Airport Leads to Arrest in 46-Year Murder Case
Lancaster County prosecutors and Manor Township police officials announcing the arrest of a suspect in the murder of Lindy Sue Biechler. A murder case spanning 40 years was closed July 18 when an arrest was made in the murder of Linday Sue Biechler based on DNA evidence found on a coffee cup discarded by the suspect at Philadelphia International Airport, writes Eduardo Medina for The New York Times.
