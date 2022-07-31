Md. beach partially closes after fragments with possible explosive residue wash up: NPS

Read on wjla.com
Jake Ritchie
6d ago
We were in Ocean city a month ago and my 7 year old found a corroded metal gun peice with a bullet. looks like it was in the water for many years. I heard that those beach areas used to be training and target practice for the military.
Reply
13
2000 Patriot
6d ago
Wait wait wait wait, our state is tryna force me to have a safe for each gun and box of ammo yet y'all are dumping or leaving live munitions around waiting to hurt people by accident? SHAME ON Y'ALL!
Reply(1)
20
Kelly Combs
5d ago
Get Metal Detectors and start looking for the debris. You should do it toward low tides, whenever this is. At these times you should be able to locate the debris. JUST A SUGGESTION FROM A LONE CIVILIAN!
Reply
10
