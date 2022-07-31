Blade falls off 400-foot wind turbine in Gloucester; no injuries reported

www.masslive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina Andras
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Soto Sweepstakes Spotlight True Definition Of Free AgencyIBWAABoston, MA
Related
Gloucester firefighters use helicopters to drop water on site of brush fire
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The Gloucester Fire Department returned to the site of a brush fire earlier this week – this time by air. Firefighters used helicopters to drop water on the Poles Hill area, where about 9 acres were burned by a brush fire on Monday. There were...
Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)
Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports. The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).
whdh.com
Gloucester Fire Department and state officials dump water to prevent brush fire repeat
GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The Gloucester Fire Department and state officials teamed up to dump water from a helicopter on the remaining hot spots following a brush fire that threatened the area. Monday morning, a three-alarm brush fire in Gloucester forced some residents to evacuate their homes as a...
whdh.com
Firefighters battle large fire at Marblehead Transfer Station
MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead Fire Department battled a large fire at the town’s transfer station Monday. Firefighters responded to a call about a fire at the facility sometime in the afternoon to find a brush pile fully consumed in flames. Crews said nearby buildings were evacuated, and that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman extricated from wrecked vehicle, flown to hospital with critical injuries after Wayland crash
WAYLAND, Mass. — A woman was extricated from her vehicle and flown to the hospital following a crash in Wayland late Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 30 near Willow Brook Drive found a wrecked vehicle that had toppled a utility a pole, according to the Wayland Fire Department.
WCVB
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver outside Whole Foods in Newton, Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Newton police are seeking more information about a vehicle that left the scene of a pedestrian crash that happened outside a Whole Foods Market in the Massachusetts city. Police said via Facebook that the pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk outside the Whole Foods at 916...
whdh.com
Police investigate crash involving scooter in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash involving a scooter at the intersection of Beech Street and Broadway in Revere. No other information is immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved....
Pickup Truck And Driver Plunge Into Water Off Pemberton Point In Hull (UPDATE)
A water rescue was underway in Hull to find a missing driver and car that plunged into the water off Pemberton Point, authorities said. Multiple crews responded to a report of a pickup truck and its driver that drove onto the beach in the area of 180 Main Street, near Hull Gut, around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Hull Police and Fire said in a joint release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two bodies found in Carson Beach area in South Boston
BOSTON - Police are investigating two bodies, one pulled from the water, near Carson Beach in South Boston on Wednesday, Police said the death are two separate incidents.At about 1:30 firefighters pulled a body from the water near the Mother's Rest Area near the beach. State police are still trying to determine how the person died and how he or she ended up in the water.About two hours later, state police responded to reports of an unresponsive man on the beach in the area of H Street. Police said that incident did not appear to be a drowning.
Haverhill Firefighter Receives Injuries at Two-Alarm Condominium Blaze in Bradford
A Haverhill firefighter received, what were described as “minor injuries” while battling a two-alarm fire Saturday in Bradford. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien told WHAV the unidentified firefighter “twisted his back” while on the roof of a 13-unit condominium building at 9 Myles Standish Drive in Haverhill’s Bradford section. All residents, estimated by officials at 28 people, safely escaped.
WCVB
Inspection finds no additional 'imminent' concerns after blade falls from wind turbine in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A massive wind turbine that generates power for an engineering company is looking like a sad shrug as it stands above Gloucester without one of its blades. The missing blade crashed to the ground over the weekend. It remained, bent and broken in half, at the...
nbcboston.com
43 Displaced After Fire in Lowell Apartment Building
Fire broke out at a three-story apartment building in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Monday, sending residents scrambling to escape. Fire officials said they were called to the building at Willie and Cross streets around 4:45 p.m. There were reports that someone was trapped inside, but that person made it out before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecod.com
Major crash reported on Route 6 in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A major traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Provincetown shortly before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the Snail Road intersection and reportedly involved three vehicles. Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims from the wreckage. Three ambulances were called to the scene for transports to Cape Cod Hospital. Luckily it was determined a MedFlight helicopter was not needed so the injuries all appear to be not life-threatening. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Two North Shore communities restrict outdoor water use amid critical drought conditions
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Two communities on the North Shore are enacting water restrictions as drought conditions reach a critical level. In late July, Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 3 drought in northeastern and central Massachusetts. City leaders in Gloucester said these conditions, coupled...
Major water leak floods apartment building in Chelsea
CHELSEA, Mass. — A major water leak flooded several floors of an apartment building in Chelsea on Tuesday. Photos taken from inside the Broadway Glen Apartments showed significant ceiling damage and a pool of water in the lobby. The flooding extends from the third floor of the building into...
Malden police, Animal Rescue League investigate emaciated, ill Chihuahua found along East Coast Greenway bike trial
Bailey, a one-year old Chihuahua, was found along the East Coast Greenway bike trail in Malden Monday “abandoned and in terrible condition,” according to a statement from the American Rescue League of Boston. ARL Law Enforcement and the Malden police are investigating the case of animal cruelty and...
whdh.com
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
These Massachusetts towns and cities could break temperature records Thursday as heat rises near triple digits
Temperature records that have stood for decades could topple Thursday afternoon in cities and towns across Massachusetts as a burst of sweltering heat settles over the state. In Massachusetts’ largest cities, temperatures were expected to match or break their historic highs by mid-afternoon Thursday — including in Boston, where the record high for Aug. 4 has stood for nearly a century.
David Lopilato identified as North Reading driver who died after Mustang crashed into house
A 63-year-old North Reading man died Monday after police said his Ford Mustang crashed into a house. Police identified the driver and owner of the car as David Lopilato. He was the only occupant of the car at the time of the crash, police said. North Reading police and fire...
Man dies after crashing car into North Reading home
NORTH READING, Mass. — Police say a man has died after crashing his sports car into a home on Monday night. David Lopilato, 63, of North Reading and East Boston, died after crashing his 2007 Ford Mustang into a residence on Park Street at 7:00 p.m., according to North Reading Police. Officials say Lopilato was the sole occupant of the car and there were no other injuries reported.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 5