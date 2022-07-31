As Christian Vázquez trade rumors increase, Boston Red Sox’s Alex Cora says, ‘If it’s tough on him, he’s not showing it on the field’

The Boston Red Sox made a couple of trades prior to Monday’s showdown against the Houston Astros. Among the deals included the decision to offload Christian Vazquez to Houston, making for a bit of an awkward exit on Monday. In fact, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Red Sox’s (now former) catcher had just finished up going through hitters meetings with the club when the trade was made official, prompting a confused response from JD Martinez.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO