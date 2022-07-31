‘Everything Is Still Up in the Air': What Mass. Lawmakers Are Scrambling to Decide

www.nbcboston.com
Massachusetts Senate Approves Stimulus Checks
Bay Starters are one step closer to tax relief. The Massachusetts Senate approved one-time rebates. It also has plans for permanent relief programs. These would benefit seniors, families, low-income residents, and other vulnerable communities. The relief programs were the primary focus of a $4.6 billion aid bill passed by the state senate. (source)
Massachusetts bill aims to follow Supreme Court gun ruling
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts bill aimed at recasting the state’s gun laws in the wake of last month’s Supreme Court ruling making it harder for states to limit access to firearms was approved by lawmakers Monday. Democratic leaders — who have pledged to draft tougher legislation...
Party like it's 1986: Massachusetts residents likely to get $2.5 billion in rebates thanks to old law
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday residents of the commonwealth may soon receive more than $2.5 billion worth of tax rebates due to a state law from 1986.
Here’s how the $11 billion infrastructure bill could improve the MBTA
The agency stands to receive $400 million in the proposed legislation. A bill to borrow and spend $11.3 billion to upgrade Massachusetts’ transportation infrastructure is anticipated to head to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk, with $400 million set aside for the MBTA to make needed safety improvements. Transportation Committee...
Two direct payments worth $450 and $1000 on the way to some in Florida
Florida has been sending out direct payments to needy families and first responders as inflation hurts the buying power of consumers across the country.
SNAP Schedule: Massachusetts Food Stamp Payments for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts. SNAP helps low-income households expand their food budget by sending...
Abbott’s Lead over Beto Might Be Insurmountable
With only about 90 days remaining until the November 8th Texas gubernatorial election, incumbent Governor Greg Abbott’s polling lead over challenging Democrat Beto O’Rourke is only increasing.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
Mass. once again named healthiest state in the country
The Bay State earned top marks in categories like healthcare access and housing and transportation. For the second year in a row, Massachusetts has been named the healthiest state in the country, according to a study from Boston University’s School of Public Health and the digital health company Sharecare. In particular, the Bay State excelled in providing healthcare access and housing and transportation.
St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control
ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
