‘Everything Is Still Up in the Air': What Mass. Lawmakers Are Scrambling to Decide

By Colin A. Young
 3 days ago
Cadrene Heslop

Massachusetts Senate Approves Stimulus Checks

Bay Starters are one step closer to tax relief. The Massachusetts Senate approved one-time rebates. It also has plans for permanent relief programs. These would benefit seniors, families, low-income residents, and other vulnerable communities. The relief programs were the primary focus of a $4.6 billion aid bill passed by the state senate. (source)
Boston Globe

Massachusetts bill aims to follow Supreme Court gun ruling

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts bill aimed at recasting the state’s gun laws in the wake of last month’s Supreme Court ruling making it harder for states to limit access to firearms was approved by lawmakers Monday. Democratic leaders — who have pledged to draft tougher legislation...
The Associated Press

Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
Boston

Mass. once again named healthiest state in the country

The Bay State earned top marks in categories like healthcare access and housing and transportation. For the second year in a row, Massachusetts has been named the healthiest state in the country, according to a study from Boston University’s School of Public Health and the digital health company Sharecare. In particular, the Bay State excelled in providing healthcare access and housing and transportation.
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control

ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
