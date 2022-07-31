Manchester United 1-1 Rayo Vallecano: Alejandro Garnacho Shines As Cristiano Ronaldo Returns

www.sportbible.com
Related
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
Atletico Madrid's New Home Kit Is The 'Least Sold In History' Thanks To Two Changes
Atletico Madrid's 2022/2023 home kit is reportedly the 'worst selling' in history and it's down to two recent changes. The La Liga giants launched their new shirt earlier this summer and in a dramatic change of pace, they've adopted curved red and white lines instead of straight. According to a...
UEFA・
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
RELATED PEOPLE
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Arsenal To Offload 11 Players, Including Record Signing Nicolas Pepe, To Fund Transfer Plans
Arsenal are ready to offload 11 players this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his squad further. The Gunners are making real waves in the transfer window this time around. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Friday.
Premier League Finally Making Change To VAR That Fans Have Been Calling For
The Premier League are planning on making a major change to the video assistant referee(VAR) in a bid to improve transparency to fans. According to The Times, a plan is in place to publicly release conversations held between referees and VAR officials during a game. The main aim is to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gary Neville unimpressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour at Manchester United this summer
Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville is pretty angered by Cristiano Ronaldo’s behaviour towards the club this summer, describing his actions as “unpalatable”. Ronaldo made his desire to leave the club public just days before the players were set to return for training after their summer break.
Joel Glazer 'personally involved' in repairing Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer request from Manchester United
Manchester United owner Joel Glazer is ‘involved’ in discussions about keeping Cristiano Ronaldo at the club for the upcoming season. The Portuguese maestro has reportedly reiterated his desire to leave Old Trafford for a team playing in the UEFA Champions League. However, such a move is not being...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
"People go to the toilet, clean the teeth" - Pep Guardiola reacts to bizarre Erling Haaland stories in the British press
Moving to England was a big decision for Erling Haaland. After successful stints in Norway, Austria and Germany, the 22-year-old striker felt it was time to join Manchester City and begin a journey with the club he has supported since a small child. Ever since his move to the Etihad...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Confirmed Chelsea squad numbers for 2022/23 season
Chelsea have confirmed the squad numbers for the 2022/23 season ahead of their Premier League opener. Thomas Tuchel's side head to Goodison Park to face Everton in their first game of the new season and what numbers players will wear on their Chelsea shirts has now been revealed. As confirmed...
The 8 new Premier League rules for the 2022/23 campaign
The Premier League has confirmed as many as nine major rule changes as we approach the beginning of the 2022/23 season. Manchester United begin their campaign on Sunday when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion in a lunch-time kick-off, which will be Erik ten Hag’s competitive debut as the club’s manager.
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Arsenal defender William Saliba a 'top of the range Bentley'
Kevin Campbell has branded William Saliba a ‘top of the range Bentley’ after finally getting to see him in action in an Arsenal shirt. Saliba arrived at Arsenal amid much in 2019 for a fee of £27M. Having been sent on loan three separate times to St.Etienne,...
Wolves Considering Loan Move For Chelsea Striker Michy Batshuayi
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could be leaving on loan this summer amid interest from Wolves, according to reports. A second Belgian striker could be on their way out of Stamford Bridge this summer as the Blues look to cut deadwood from the squad. Following in the footsteps of international teammate...
Fantasy Football Gameweek 1 Talking Point: Is It Going To Be The Year Of The Defender?
Every week, there’s one key discussion point that’s the talk of the town; this may intersect one of the other articles I write here (and I may therefore find a different angle in this one), but normally there’s something distinct dominating the conversation. Ahead of Gameweek 1...
Marc Cucurella On Verge Of Joining Chelsea As £52.5 Million Fee And Personal Terms Agreed
Chelsea are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella, with Fabrizio Romano giving the transfer the 'here we go'. The Blues have been negotiating a deal for the 24-year-old for several days, with it previously taking a turn as the Seagulls showed interest in Levi Colwill.
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0