ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Bicyclist killed in Pasco County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

By FOX 13 News Staff
fox13news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Pasco County, FL
Accidents
City
Hudson, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Scenic Drive#Remington Red Metallic#The Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
fox13news.com

9-year-old recognized as hero for helping family escape Lakeland house fire

LAKELAND, Fla. - A 9-year-old girl whose quick thinking likely saved her family during a fire was honored as a hero. According to Lakeland Fire Rescue, a fire started in the kitchen while Zniayah Armstrong, her siblings and 70-year-old grandmother were inside. Armstrong was able to get her siblings out and run to a neighbor to help her grandmother who fell.
LAKELAND, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a runaway juvenile being located. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 29 near Hatfield in reference to a verbal domestic dispute. Alexander Cernoga, 34 of Cove was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct after officers were dispatched to a residence on Hatton Lane near Wickes in reference to a disturbance.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

9-year-old recognized after family escapes house fire

A fire started in the kitchen while Zniayah Armstrong, her siblings and 70-year-old grandmother were inside, according to Lakeland fire officials. Armstrong was able to get her siblings out and run to a neighbor to help her grandmother who fell.
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy