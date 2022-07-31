Bicyclist killed in Pasco County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

www.fox13news.com
Hudson Man Killed After Crashing A Motorcycle Into Back Of A Car On US-19
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a motorcycle northbound on US-19 approaching Pine Ridge Way West at a high
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by SUV, Tesla in Pasco County, troopers say
A man in a wheelchair was fatally struck by two cars on Tuesday night in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Man fatally struck by pickup truck in Citrus County
A man was fatally struck by a pickup truck in Citrus County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Woman Gets Struck And Stuck Under Armored Truck In Pasco County Parking Lot, Trauma Alert
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was struck by an armored truck on Tuesday, and became stuck under the vehicle, according to Pasco Fire Rescue. The accident happened around 12:00 p.m on Tuesday in a parking lot at SR 52 and Little Road. Officials say
Southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge reopen after rollover crash
Commuters planning to take the Howard Frankland Bridge Wednesday evening can expect delays as fire rescue crews work to clear a rollover crash just past SR60.
Man rushed to the hospital after being bitten by gator on Lake Thonotosassa, officials say
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. Wednesday it happened in Hillsborough County. The man was seriously injured after being bitten by the gator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. The man was swimming...
Video shows man rob credit union in Hillsborough County, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla — A bank robber threatened to shoot employees inside a Tampa Bay area credit union, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Suncoast Credit Union on West Waters Avenue near Pinehurst Drive in Tampa. Deputies say the thief jumped over...
Lake Wales K-9 'murdered' in line of duty, officials say; suspect shot and killed by officers
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call, with investigators saying the suspect responsible was then shot and killed by officers at the scene. Police said K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect,"...
Man arrest in connection to deadly shooting at Tampa apartment complex, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A suspect was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex in July, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Darren Day, 25, was arrested on one count of first-degree murder by the US Marshals Service in Lee County. Hillsborough County deputies said they...
9-year-old recognized as hero for helping family escape Lakeland house fire
LAKELAND, Fla. - A 9-year-old girl whose quick thinking likely saved her family during a fire was honored as a hero. According to Lakeland Fire Rescue, a fire started in the kitchen while Zniayah Armstrong, her siblings and 70-year-old grandmother were inside. Armstrong was able to get her siblings out and run to a neighbor to help her grandmother who fell.
Hudson Woman Dies After Car Crashes Into Tree On Spring Hill Drive
HERNANDO COUNTY Fla. – A Pasco County woman was killed in a crash that happened on Spring Hill Drive at 7:07 p.m. Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a car westbound on Spring Hill Drive at a high rate of
Pasco Sheriff: Two Men Caught On Camera Stealing From Hudson Plumbing Company
HUDSON, Fla. – Two men were caught on camera stealing from a local business and Pasco Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying these men. On July 22 at around 9:45 p.m., two suspects stole property from the bed of the truck located at a business
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a runaway juvenile being located. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 29 near Hatfield in reference to a verbal domestic dispute. Alexander Cernoga, 34 of Cove was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct after officers were dispatched to a residence on Hatton Lane near Wickes in reference to a disturbance.
