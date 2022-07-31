ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

U.S. Senate candidates campaign across Missouri as one unknown factor still hangs in the balance

By Jamie Bittner
KMOV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Government
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
City
Farmington, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
City
Sikeston, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Cape Girardeau, MO
Elections
Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump claims Senate electoral count reform effort proves Mike Pence could’ve overturned 2020 election for him

Former president Donald Trump is claiming a Senate effort to clarify how Congress counts electoral votes after a presidential election is proof that his baseless theories on how former Vice President Mike Pence could’ve overturned the 2020 election for him were not as baseless, as nearly all reputable legal scholars have said.Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to weigh in on the proposed legislation, which is sponsored by Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, as well as a bipartisan group of 14 other senators.“Senators are meeting right now...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Mick Mulvaney on Trump WH: 'The West Wing was broken; it was not functioning properly'

As the January 6 committee continues its investigation into the insurrection of the Capitol, more ex-Trump White House officials are expected to speak, including former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and possibly address discussions among officials about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove then-president Trump from office. CNN’s Ryan Nobles reports.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#U S#University Of Missouri#Missouri Attorney General#Gray Dc#Republican#The U S Senate#Gop
Axios

Colorado emerging as top Senate target for Republicans

The GOP's path to a Senate majority could run through Colorado if other Trump-endorsed Republican candidates end up blowing winnable races. What's happening: Construction company owner Joe O'Dea, the GOP's nominee against Sen. Michael Bennet, is a political unicorn for the party at a time when Republican voters prefer MAGA-aligned candidates.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Trump refuses to take sides, backing 'ERIC' in Missouri's combustible GOP Senate primary showdown

Former President Donald Trump on Monday backed "ERIC" in Missouri's high profile and combative GOP Senate nomination race, on the eve of the state's primary. After teasing hours earlier that he would be making an endorsement in the race, Trump declined to choose between two of the three front-runners in the primary - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Poll shows tight races for Georgia governor and Senate

A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll showed that incumbent Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock have narrow leads. The survey shows that 48 per cent of likely voters say they support Mr Kemp, compared to 43 per cent who say they support former state legislator Stacey Abrams. The two are in a rematch after Mr Kemp narrowly beat Ms Abrams in 2018. Ms Abrams never fully conceded her race to Mr Kemp because of allegations of voter suppression.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Missouri man who pointed gun at BLM protesters gets just 3% of vote in GOP Senate primary

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis attorney who shot to fame when he and his wife threatened Black Lives Matter protesters with guns outside their home in the summer of 2020, lost in the Republican primary for US Senate in Missouri on Tuesday night. Mr McCloskey received just three percent of the vote in the hotly contested primary to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, finishing in fifth place behind victor Eric Schmitt and three other candidates. “I can tell you one thing: there’s one genuine, MAGA, America First, strong border, law-and-order real American patriot in this race, and that’s me,”...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy