Wells nips Mondeik for feature victory at Norway Speedway

NORWAY, Mich.—Kingsford’s Jason Wells fought off current points leader Justin Mondeik after a caution with four laps remaining to capture the late model feature at Norway Speedway Friday night.

The victory was Wells first here of the season.

Wells wrestled the lead away from 2022 Hall of Famer Bruce White on lap seven and built up a comfortable cushion over the 14-car field.

Mondeik, who scored fast time earlier in the evening, carefully threaded his way through the pack, working his way up to third.

Mondeik motored past Gregg Haese for second with 13 laps remaining and began whittling away at Wells margin.

Mondeik chased down Wells with seven laps remaining and pulled alongside of him on a few occasions, but Wells fought off the challenges.

Wells maintained the first-place spot as the pair crossed the checkers.

Mondeik hung on for second place money, followed by Bennett, Haese and Scott Stanchina rounding out the top five finishers.

Former track champion Ryan Wender of Upper Pine Creek scored his first feature flag of the ’22 campaign in the super stock class.

A photo finish decided the winner of the stock car main event, with Kingsford’s Brian Massicotte edging former track champion Joe Ostermann at the checkers by a fender.

Elliot Reid of Faithorn fought off a stiff, late race challenge from Hermansville’s Alex Bellmore to capture the four-cylinder feature.

Racing resumes Friday with the action getting underway at 7 p.m.

Race summary:

BINK’S COCA COLA SUPER LATE MODEL FEATURE—Jason Wells, Kingsford; Justin Mondeik, Gleason, Wis.; Braison Bennett, Neenah, Wis.; Gregg Haese, Manitowoc, Wis.; Scott Stanchina, Kingsford; Robby Iverson, Escanaba; Bruce White, Kingsford; Will Timmers, Kaukauna, Wis.; Wyatt Spade, Norway; Parker Cain, Big Bay; John Ostermann, Norway; Dean Varda, Vulcan; Scott Bolster, Marquette; Tom Lindquist, Bark River

HEAT—Spade; Stanchina

DASH—Wells

FAST TIME—Mondeik, 14.536

AUTO VALUE SUPER STOCK FEATURE—Ryan Wender, Upper Pine Creek; Anthony Schiefelbein, Pembine, Wis.; Andy Gerwig, Norway; Kevin Peterson, Marinette; Dave Sanicki, Niagara; Tony Wender, Upper Pine Creek; Destiny Bullard, Marquette; Trevor Pankratz, Little Suamico, Wis.; Lukas Peterson, Marinette, (DNS); Eric Mathieson, Escanaba

HEAT—Trevor Pankratz; Dave Sanicki

DASH—Ryan Wender

FAST TIME—Anthony Schiefelbein, 15.907

141 AUTO SALES STOCK CAR FEATURE—Brian Massicotte, Kingsford; Joe Ostermann, Norway; Travis Hulsizer, Menominee; Graeson Pankratz, Little Suamico; Jade Novara, Kingsford

HEATS—1. Joe Ostermann; Zach Krans, Kingsford; 2. Gary Thom, Aurora, Wis.; Wyatt Bath, Kingsford

FAST TIME—B.J. Schoneck, Marion, Wis., 18.036

MC SIGNS & GRAPHICS 4 BANGER FEATURE—Elliot Reid, Faithorn; Alex Bellmore, Hermansville; Dean Bellmore, Hermansville; Brett Ayotte, Hermansville; Tyler Plunger, Hermansville

SEMI FEATURE—Zach Hanson, Kingsford; Cameron Schiefelbein, Pembine; Garrett Goetsch, Oconto; Devin Farah, Iron Mountain

HEATS—1. Gavin Goulette, Iron Mountain; Owen Eichmeyer, Powers; 2. Dan Juszyk, Pulaski, Wis.; Ayotte

FAST TIME—Zach Gazda, Vulcan 17.939