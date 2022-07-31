ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway, MI

Wells nips Mondeik for feature victory at Norway Speedway

Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 4 days ago

NORWAY, Mich.—Kingsford’s Jason Wells fought off current points leader Justin Mondeik after a caution with four laps remaining to capture the late model feature at Norway Speedway Friday night.

The victory was Wells first here of the season.

Wells wrestled the lead away from 2022 Hall of Famer Bruce White on lap seven and built up a comfortable cushion over the 14-car field.

Mondeik, who scored fast time earlier in the evening, carefully threaded his way through the pack, working his way up to third.

Mondeik motored past Gregg Haese for second with 13 laps remaining and began whittling away at Wells margin.

Mondeik chased down Wells with seven laps remaining and pulled alongside of him on a few occasions, but Wells fought off the challenges.

Wells maintained the first-place spot as the pair crossed the checkers.

Mondeik hung on for second place money, followed by Bennett, Haese and Scott Stanchina rounding out the top five finishers.

Former track champion Ryan Wender of Upper Pine Creek scored his first feature flag of the ’22 campaign in the super stock class.

A photo finish decided the winner of the stock car main event, with Kingsford’s Brian Massicotte edging former track champion Joe Ostermann at the checkers by a fender.

Elliot Reid of Faithorn fought off a stiff, late race challenge from Hermansville’s Alex Bellmore to capture the four-cylinder feature.

Racing resumes Friday with the action getting underway at 7 p.m.

Race summary:

BINK’S COCA COLA SUPER LATE MODEL FEATURE—Jason Wells, Kingsford; Justin Mondeik, Gleason, Wis.; Braison Bennett, Neenah, Wis.; Gregg Haese, Manitowoc, Wis.; Scott Stanchina, Kingsford; Robby Iverson, Escanaba; Bruce White, Kingsford; Will Timmers, Kaukauna, Wis.; Wyatt Spade, Norway; Parker Cain, Big Bay; John Ostermann, Norway; Dean Varda, Vulcan; Scott Bolster, Marquette; Tom Lindquist, Bark River

HEAT—Spade; Stanchina

DASH—Wells

FAST TIME—Mondeik, 14.536

AUTO VALUE SUPER STOCK FEATURE—Ryan Wender, Upper Pine Creek; Anthony Schiefelbein, Pembine, Wis.; Andy Gerwig, Norway; Kevin Peterson, Marinette; Dave Sanicki, Niagara; Tony Wender, Upper Pine Creek; Destiny Bullard, Marquette; Trevor Pankratz, Little Suamico, Wis.; Lukas Peterson, Marinette, (DNS); Eric Mathieson, Escanaba

HEAT—Trevor Pankratz; Dave Sanicki

DASH—Ryan Wender

FAST TIME—Anthony Schiefelbein, 15.907

141 AUTO SALES STOCK CAR FEATURE—Brian Massicotte, Kingsford; Joe Ostermann, Norway; Travis Hulsizer, Menominee; Graeson Pankratz, Little Suamico; Jade Novara, Kingsford

HEATS—1. Joe Ostermann; Zach Krans, Kingsford; 2. Gary Thom, Aurora, Wis.; Wyatt Bath, Kingsford

FAST TIME—B.J. Schoneck, Marion, Wis., 18.036

MC SIGNS & GRAPHICS 4 BANGER FEATURE—Elliot Reid, Faithorn; Alex Bellmore, Hermansville; Dean Bellmore, Hermansville; Brett Ayotte, Hermansville; Tyler Plunger, Hermansville

SEMI FEATURE—Zach Hanson, Kingsford; Cameron Schiefelbein, Pembine; Garrett Goetsch, Oconto; Devin Farah, Iron Mountain

HEATS—1. Gavin Goulette, Iron Mountain; Owen Eichmeyer, Powers; 2. Dan Juszyk, Pulaski, Wis.; Ayotte

FAST TIME—Zach Gazda, Vulcan 17.939

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Green Bay may be in Upper Peninsula

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin, area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP). The Green Bay Police Department said on August 2 around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1300...
GREEN BAY, WI
WLUC

Feeding America mobile food pantry to be in two locations Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry is scheduled to be in two locations in Upper Michigan on Wednesday, August 3. The first location is in Menominee County and will be at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA on 1600 West Drive. That will begin at 10 a.m. and is a drive through event and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
WAUSAU, WI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Satisfy your smoked whitefish craving at these 5 top spots

There are plenty of treats people associate with Northern Michigan, whether it’s pasties from the Upper Peninsula, cherry products from Traverse City, or fudge on Mackinac Island. But without question, another is the smoked whitefish many rightfully drool over when making a trek up north. The Great Lakes might...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsford, MI
City
Marion, MI
City
Norway Township, MI
City
Escanaba, MI
Kingsford, MI
Sports
City
Marquette, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Norway, MI
City
Menominee, MI
UPMATTERS

MSP requesting assistance with identifying suspect involved in Gaastra assault

GAASTRA, Mich. (WJMN) – Troopers from Michigan State Police (MSP) Iron Mountain Post were dispatched to a report of an assault that occurred early on Monday in Iron County. Troopers say an 18-year-old female Gaastra resident was out for a run around 6am on August 1 when an unknown male attacked her. Officers say the victim was able to fight off the attacker and that the assault occurred on Bates/Gaastra Road just north of Gaastra.
IRON COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

New Traffic Pattern Starts Tuesday On US-41 Marquette Project

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 2, traffic will be reconfigured at the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) rebuilding project on US-41/M-28 from the Front Street roundabout to Furnace Street in Marquette. On Tuesday, traffic will be shifted from the west side of the highway onto the new pavement on the east side....
MARQUETTE, MI
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Former Cold War Air Force base up for auction ‘as-is, where-is,’

This military site is now a prime commercial opportunity. K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Gwinn, Michigan, was built to scramble fighter jets and intercept detected threats; now it’s on the auction block as a property with lots of promise for commercial air service. “We are excited to see...
GWINN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
osfhealthcare.org

OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group welcomes otolaryngologist David Heichel, MD

Otolaryngologist David Heichel, MD, with Superior Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists of Marquette, has begun seeing patients one week a month in Suite 206 of the OSF Medical Group in Escanaba. Dr. Heichel earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Grove City College in Pennsylvania and was then...
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
149
Followers
302
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy