ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Gary Ballance blasts 95 on return to Yorkshire action against Northumberland

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yM0fx_0gzdf9zE00

Yorkshire batter Gary Ballance blasted 95 from just 25 balls as he returned to senior action against Northumberland following his involvement in the Azeem Rafiq racism case.

The 32-year-old plundered 11 sixes and six fours at South Northumberland Cricket Club before being caught at long-on as his side set the hosts a forbidding 291 to win a match reduced to just 23 overs a side following persistent rain in the north-east.

Ballance’s explosive 30-minute innings announced his return to the first XI following a series of appearances for the seconds after he took time away from the game to prioritise his mental health.

The Zimbabwe-born player admitted using racist language towards ex-Yorkshire team-mate Rafiq, following Rafiq’s explosive claims over the discrimination he had faced during his time with the club.

The scandal prompted a major overhaul of Yorkshire’s structure and governance after they had initially been stripped of the right to host international matches at their Headingley home under sanctions imposed by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

In addition to Ballance’s eye-catching contribution, Will Fraine’s 80 and 51 from fellow opener Harry Duke helped the visitors post a formidable total of 290 for five.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jack Laugher wins 1m springboard gold to retain his Commonwealth Games crown

England’s Jack Laugher produced three nerveless and near-faultless final dives to clinch 1m springboard gold for a third successive Commonwealth Games. His late surge to the top of the leaderboard saw teammate Jordan Houlden knocked off top spot and forced to settle for bronze, as Australia’s Shixin Li took silver. Scotland’s James Heatley, whose grandfather won this event at the Vancouver 1954 Commonwealth Games, finished fourth.In the absence of Tom Daley, who is taking a break from the sport to spend time with his family, the English spotlight has been shining brightly on Laugher this week. The 27-year-old carries a...
SPORTS
The Independent

House of Commons doorkeeper Chris Symonds disappointed with time trial

The first rider off the ramp in the men’s time trial at the Commonwealth Games was a 48-year-old riding for Ghana who spends his working days as a doorkeeper at the House of Commons.Chris Symonds was disappointed with his time of 62 minutes 56.79 seconds over the 37.4km course around Wolverhampton – 16-and-a-half minutes slower than winner Rohan Dennis – insisting it was some way off the sort of pace he has ridden in recent club time trials.His preparation for these Games has been built around commuting 12 miles each way from north London to the Palace of Westminster every...
WORLD
The Independent

Geraint Thomas takes Commonwealth bronze after early crash ruins dreams of gold

Geraint Thomas suffered an all too familiar story as an early crash cost him his chance of Commonwealth gold in the men’s time trial.Barely two minutes into his ride the back wheel got away from the Welshman on a sharp left-hander, and he clipped a barrier.Thomas remounted but was around 30 seconds down on eventual winner Rohan Dennis at every time check and finished two seconds behind England’s Fred Wright who collected silver.Riders were not given the opportunity to recon the course with barriers in place, which may have contributed to a number of crashes that followed. England’s Dan Bigham...
SPORTS
The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Jack Laugher wins diving gold after Geraint Thomas crashes in cycling

Wales’ Geraint Thomas crashed in the cycling time trial on day seven of the Commonwealth Games on his way to a bronze medal. Rohan Dennis took the title after fellow Australian Grace Brown earlier won the women’s race.There’s athletics too where new world champion Jake Wightman, who won shock 1500m gold at the World Championships in Eugene last month, eased into Saturday’s final. Scotland teammate Josh Kerr, who won Olympic bronze last year, and Neil Gourley also progressed with England’s Elliot Giles and Matt Stonier also through. Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won the 100m title on Wednesday evening, reached the...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Ballance
Person
Azeem Rafiq
The Independent

No disorder or vandalism linked to women’s Euros in London, police say

London saw no reported incidents of disorder or vandalism linked to the women’s Euros during the whole tournament, police have said.The Metropolitan Police said that only two arrests were made, near Wembley Stadium during the final where England triumphed over Germany, but that they were for “offences not directly related to the football match”.One man was fined for a public order offence and a second man was released with no further action. The figures were a stark contrast to those for the men’s Euros final in July 2021, where England lost against Italy in a tense penalty shoot-out.On that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

William, Kate and Charlotte begin Commonwealth Games day at the swimming

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat with a grinning Princess Charlotte as they began their day at the Commonwealth Games by watching the swimming.William and Kate arrived on Tuesday shortly after the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise and James.Before the duke and duchess’s arrival, Edward, who is vice patron of the Commonwealth Games, shared a joke with former prime minister Theresa May as he entered Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the men’s 1,500m freestyle heats.The duke and duchess arrived shortly after with Princess Charlotte and sat in front of the Wessex family.Kate, dressed in a...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

775K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy