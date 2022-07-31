Toomey rips Dems trotting out ‘pseudo celebrity’ Jon Stewart to ‘make up false accusations’ about veteran bill

www.foxnews.com
Steve Bannon warns Jan. 6 committee staffers 'there's going to be a real committee,' hours after contempt conviction
Steve Bannon was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress on Friday. He accused the Jan. 6 committee of broadcasting lies and said Republicans needed their own committee. "I would tell the Jan. 6 staff right now: preserve your documents because there's going to be a real committee," he...
"This is huge": Legal experts react to Liz Cheney's Jan. 6 bombshell claim
Legal experts were stunned on Tuesday when GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming once again dropped a bombshell on witness tampering during her closing statement as vice-chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. "After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call...
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.
The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial
Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
Former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says he is a 'wonderful' person with 'originalist' views, but 'he will be judged for what he does as a justice'
Thomas has called for the review of rulings granting Americans the right to birth-control access, gay relationships, and marriage equality.
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Denzel Washington Bows Out of Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony After Contracting COVID
Denzel Washington has tested positive for COVID-19. The Academy Award winner, 67, was absent at Thursday's Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House, where he was one of 17 people to be honored, after contracting the coronavirus, PEOPLE confirms. "Denzel tested positive for COVID and so he was...
Congresswoman Debbie Lesko says she would shoot her grandchildren in opposition of gun safety bill
Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., leaves the House Republican Conference caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko is under scrutiny for a statement made to the House in which she said she would...
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
Ivanka's former chief of staff contradicts reason why Ivanka was at the Jan. 6 rally
The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection presents contradicting video testimony from Ivanka Trump and her former chief of staff, Julie Radford, during their seventh hearing.
Pastor Warns About Marjorie Taylor Greene: She 'Dances With the Devil'
The Reverend Chuck Currie said the congresswoman's push for Christian nationalism is "a threat to an understanding of Christianity."
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser for President Trump, said the only people who believe President Biden is successful in his position are his staff members, adding on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that the administration is not taking action to build confidence among the American people. KELLYANNE CONWAY: Other presidents who have...
Brett Kavanaugh, Who Just Stripped Millions of Women of Healthcare, Forced to Skip Dessert
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was reportedly forced to leave behind the dessert menu at a chain steakhouse in D.C. because protesters showed up while he was eating dinner. Kavanaugh, who was confirmed to the Supreme Court in 2018 after being accused of sexual assault, recently voted with the rest...
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger releases expletive-laced audio of numerous calls to D.C. office threatening violence
WASHINGTON — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., released an audio compilation Tuesday of calls or voicemails made to his Capitol Hill office, most of them laced with profanity and threatening him, members of his family or Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. An introductory text prefacing the audio clips, which Kinzinger tweeted...
'Oh boy': Kinzinger reacts to GOP Sen. Tom Cotton's Jan. 6 hearing remarks
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) discusses fellow GOP Sen. Tom Cotton’s remarks on the January 6 hearings, and Democratic groups supporting election deniers in hopes of improving their chances in the upcoming midterm elections.
Dan Bongino: The Pelosis, Bidens and Obamas never have to worry about any 'real accountability'
Fox News host Dan Bongino ripped political elites for claiming to be "public servants" while not having to worry about any real accountability on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." DAN BONGINO: What's the best job in the United States? What's your dream job? If you had the choice right now to...
A Capitol Police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell was forced to retire from law enforcement after he was badly beaten during the siege.
