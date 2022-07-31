ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Should Pursue This New Available Catcher at Trade Deadline

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQtYd_0gzdeqS500

The Houston Astros will likely pursue help at the catcher's position. This newly available player should be on the top of their list.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Houston Astros are in the market for another catcher as we approach the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Pickings have been relatively slim, but reports from the NY Post's Jon Heyman are showing that the Boston Red Sox may now be turning into sellers ahead of the deadline.

Of those Red Sox most likely to go is Christian Vázquez who will be a free agent after this 2022 MLB season. He would slot perfectly into the backup catcher role with a chance to compete for even more time with Martin Maldonado.

Vázquez was in discussion for a potential MLB All-Star appearance this season as he is slashing .283/.328/.431 with an OPS+ of 108. Additionally, he plays stellar defense behind the plate with a career 45 DRS across eight seasons.

Adding a catcher at the deadline is tricky as it takes significant time to get to know and understand a new pitching staff. Likewise, it seems unlikely that Houston would give a newly acquired catcher more starts behind the plate than Martin Maldonado.

Additionally, Maldonado has collected an .852 OPS in the month of July and is helping solidify his case in keeping a stranglehold of his starting position.

Regardless, acquiring a rental like Vázquez would not only help bolster the Astros' lineup while also providing protection at the catcher's position, but would likely come at a palatable cost in prospects.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Diamondbacks Trade David Peralta to Rays for Minor League Prospect
  2. Dodgers Acquire Reliever Martin from Cubs
  3. Report: Astros, Rays Discuss Ji-Man Choi, Jose Urquidy Swap
  4. Astros Send Niko Goodrum on Minor League Rehab Assignment
  5. No Sugar for Ray as Astros Crush Mariners' Ace
  6. Report: Lefty Blake Taylor Begins Throwing
  7. Astros Sign Undrafted Free Agent Pitcher Temple
  8. Astros Prospect Kessinger Piecing Together Better Offense Play
  9. Report: Astros Expressing Interest in Marlins' Cooper
  10. Bregman, Urquidy Lift Astros Over Mariners

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
New Boston, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros

The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Vazquez makes interesting comment about future after Red Sox trade

Christian Vazquez has a new home after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects before Monday night's game at Minute Maid Park. Vazquez joins an Astros club that leads the American League West standings and has a strong chance to make another deep postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
David Peralta
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Christian Vázquez
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal

Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Mariners#The Houston Astros#The Ny Post#The Boston Red Sox#Christian
The Spun

Braves Trade For Veteran Closer: Fans React

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline. The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias. The MLB world took to Twitter to...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline

Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Astros Acquire Smith From Braves for Odorizzi

Following a scoreless seven innings Sunday, Jake Odorizzi was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Houston Astros acquired left-handed reliever Will Smith for the starting pitcher. Odorizzi posted a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings pitched this season for the Astros. The righty punched out 46 batters to his 17 walks...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics

The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
343
Followers
143
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy