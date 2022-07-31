Astros Should Pursue This New Available Catcher at Trade Deadline

The Houston Astros will likely pursue help at the catcher's position. This newly available player should be on the top of their list.

The Houston Astros are in the market for another catcher as we approach the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Pickings have been relatively slim, but reports from the NY Post's Jon Heyman are showing that the Boston Red Sox may now be turning into sellers ahead of the deadline.

Of those Red Sox most likely to go is Christian Vázquez who will be a free agent after this 2022 MLB season. He would slot perfectly into the backup catcher role with a chance to compete for even more time with Martin Maldonado.

Vázquez was in discussion for a potential MLB All-Star appearance this season as he is slashing .283/.328/.431 with an OPS+ of 108. Additionally, he plays stellar defense behind the plate with a career 45 DRS across eight seasons.

Adding a catcher at the deadline is tricky as it takes significant time to get to know and understand a new pitching staff. Likewise, it seems unlikely that Houston would give a newly acquired catcher more starts behind the plate than Martin Maldonado.

Additionally, Maldonado has collected an .852 OPS in the month of July and is helping solidify his case in keeping a stranglehold of his starting position.

Regardless, acquiring a rental like Vázquez would not only help bolster the Astros' lineup while also providing protection at the catcher's position, but would likely come at a palatable cost in prospects.

