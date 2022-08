GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An Airbnb listing in Mississippi advertised as a “slave cabin” has been removed from the site following backlash on social media. Airbnb apologized after a TikTok video went viral criticizing the description of a cottage in Greenville. The bed and breakfast was marketed as an “1830s slave cabin.” The “meticulously restored” property, complete with a new television and premium streaming channels, was described as a “tenant sharecropper’s cabin and a medical office for local farmers and their families to visit the plantation doctor.” The listing caught the attention of Wynton Yates, a Black lawyer from New Orleans.

GREENVILLE, MS ・ 38 MINUTES AGO