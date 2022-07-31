ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

8-9-7-8

(eight, nine, seven, eight)

