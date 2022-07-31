MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Bonus Match 5
14-22-25-33-37, Bonus: 4
(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-seven; Bonus: four)
Cash4Life
16-23-29-59-60, Cash Ball: 3
(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
1-3-9
(one, three, nine)
Pick 3 Midday
5-7-9
(five, seven, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
4-4-6-2
(four, four, six, two)
Pick 4 Midday
8-9-7-8
(eight, nine, seven, eight)
Pick 5 Evening
3-9-8-5-9
(three, nine, eight, five, nine)
Pick 5 Midday
9-8-9-6-7
(nine, eight, nine, six, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 187,000,000
