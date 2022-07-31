ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Josh Heupel reacts to update on Tennessee football NCAA investigation he inherited

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago
Josh Heupel said he’s ready for Tennessee football to move past the NCAA violations case he inherited — and perhaps already has.

On Sunday, he briefly addressed the investigation for the first time since UT received a notice of allegations and turned toward the penalty phase.

"It’s really just a speed bump,” Heupel said as the Vols prepare to start preseason practice. "I think we’ve positioned ourselves extremely well and we can start to compete for championships as we move forward."

Heupel, of course, had nothing to do with the 18 Level 1 violations allegedly committed by former coach Jeremy Pruitt and his staff from 2018 to early 2021. Heupel was hired in January 2021 to replace Pruitt and clean up his mess of infractions.

In the aftermath, Heupel led the Vols to a 7-6 record last season while handicapped by self-imposed scholarship cuts and recruiting restrictions to show contrition to the NCAA.

VOLS LED NCAA PROBE:Tennessee internal investigation helped NCAA and maybe the university too

TENNESSEE AWAITS PENALTIES:What Vols and former coach Jeremy Pruitt could get in NCAA penalties

Heupel said his staff held a Zoom call with players and recruits when UT got the notice of allegations last week.

"We’ve been very transparent with the current roster and recruits," Heupel said. "They know (the NCAA said in the notice of allegations) that we've been the model (in cooperating with the NCAA) of how to move forward when dealing with something like this."

UT cut 12 scholarships in 2021 and plans to trim a few more this season, Knox News has learned.

Chancellor Donde Plowman and athletics director Danny White addressed the notice of allegations, but they cannot comment in detail about the active case. Former athletics director Phillip Fulmer, who retired after alleged violations were uncovered, declined to comment and cited the same confidentiality because the case has not concluded.

Questions about the NCAA case should go mostly quiet as the Vols prepare for the 2022 season.

A resolution could be negotiated in the next few months, but it may drag into 2023. UT wants to end the case sooner than later, but that depends on the NCAA’s willingness to adhere to concepts in its new constitution.

More scholarship cuts, vacated wins and a postseason ban are among potential penalties. However, the new NCAA constitution, which goes into effect Monday, discourages the use of bowl bans to punish “programs or student-athletes innocent of the infraction(s).”

