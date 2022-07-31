ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Law enforcement on front lines of addiction treatment program

By Michael P Rellahan
Mercury
 4 days ago
Mercury

Man admits role in straw purchase scheme in Montgomery and Bucks counties

NORRISTOWN – A Philadelphia man has admitted to participating in a straw purchase scheme with several others in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Tyzeem S. Kinney, 19, of 2700 block of West Eyre Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of corrupt organizations, illegal transfer of a firearm to ineligible persons and conspiracy in connection with incidents that occurred in the two counties between 2020 and 2021.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Coatesville Man Sentenced for Assaulting Police Officer

WEST CHESTER, PA — On Tuesday, Judge Alita Rovito sentenced 20-year-old Jalin Dill of Coatesville to 4½ -11 years in prison for assaulting a Coatesville police officer after fleeing in a car and on foot in April 2021, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. He was found guilty of aggravated assault against the police, fleeing and eluding, and related charges in May 2022.
COATESVILLE, PA
Mercury

Chester County launches Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign

WEST CHESTER — With the outdoor activity season in full swing and as children get ready to return to school, Chester County has launched a safety awareness campaign to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe — and drivers aware. The Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign offers tips and rules...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Man Arrested for Simple Assault in Oxford

OXFORD, PA — In Oxford, PA, a man was arrested for simple assault after allegedly hitting and throwing his girlfriend to the ground. The incident occurred on July 31, 2022, on the Unit block of South Third Street. Jorge Davila, age 23, is accused of assaulting the victim multiple times and causing visible injuries. Davila was arrested and transported to Chester County Prison by the constables. He has been charged with simple assault and related offenses.
OXFORD, PA
MyChesCo

Maryland Man Arrested After Fleeing Vehicle Stop, Loaded Handgun and Cocaine Recovered

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Maryland man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 23 at approximately 9:43 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Kinjurm Allen of Maryland, who then fled in the vehicle. A few moments later, Allen fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, .2 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of marijuana.
MyChesCo

Philly Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for Home Invasion Robbery

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Shaquan Johnson, 23, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,000,000 in restitution by United States District Court Judge R. Barclay Surrick for his participation in a home invasion robbery during which the defendant and his accomplices victimized the homeowners’ teenage daughter and stole approximately $1 million in currency and jewelry, and for smuggling contraband into federal prison while he was detained for the robbery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Seek Witnesses

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Monday at approximately 11:01 am. A 16-year-old male was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are seeking any witnesses who may have information about this incident.
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Would-be robber threatened to shoot employees

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Police are on the hunt for the man who, they said, threatened to shoot two employees of a convenience store during an armed robbery in Berks County late Wednesday morning. The would-be robber approached the counter inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Ave. in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Identity Theft Suspect Sought: State Police Say He Purchased $5,000 Worth of Goods

CLAYMONT, DE — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of identity theft. The suspect, pictured below, is accused of using the victim’s identity to make purchases at two different stores. On July 20, 2022, the suspect opened a Home Depot credit card and made purchases at The Home Depot store located at 601 Naamans Road, Claymont, DE 19703. Later that day, he also opened a Verizon account and purchased a new phone at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5900 Perkiomen Avenue, Exeter Township, Berks County, PA. The total value of the items obtained by the suspect is estimated to be over $5,000.
MyChesCo

Wilmington Woman Arrested for Receiving Stolen Property

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say that on July 22 at approximately 5:15 p.m., they responded to the 900 block of Justison Street for a theft that had just occurred. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify 28-year-old Karimah Wilson as a suspect. Arrest warrants were secured for Wilson who was taken into custody without incident on July 24. Police also recovered the stolen property.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Man Sentenced to 9 Years for Drug Trafficking

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Isabella, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to 108 months imprisonment and 6 years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand imposed the sentence July...
ISABELLA, PA

