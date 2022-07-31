Law enforcement on front lines of addiction treatment program

www.pottsmerc.com
Related
Mercury
Man admits role in straw purchase scheme in Montgomery and Bucks counties
NORRISTOWN – A Philadelphia man has admitted to participating in a straw purchase scheme with several others in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Tyzeem S. Kinney, 19, of 2700 block of West Eyre Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of corrupt organizations, illegal transfer of a firearm to ineligible persons and conspiracy in connection with incidents that occurred in the two counties between 2020 and 2021.
Coatesville Man Sentenced for Assaulting Police Officer
WEST CHESTER, PA — On Tuesday, Judge Alita Rovito sentenced 20-year-old Jalin Dill of Coatesville to 4½ -11 years in prison for assaulting a Coatesville police officer after fleeing in a car and on foot in April 2021, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. He was found guilty of aggravated assault against the police, fleeing and eluding, and related charges in May 2022.
Mercury
Chester County launches Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign
WEST CHESTER — With the outdoor activity season in full swing and as children get ready to return to school, Chester County has launched a safety awareness campaign to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe — and drivers aware. The Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign offers tips and rules...
Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Arrested for Simple Assault in Oxford
OXFORD, PA — In Oxford, PA, a man was arrested for simple assault after allegedly hitting and throwing his girlfriend to the ground. The incident occurred on July 31, 2022, on the Unit block of South Third Street. Jorge Davila, age 23, is accused of assaulting the victim multiple times and causing visible injuries. Davila was arrested and transported to Chester County Prison by the constables. He has been charged with simple assault and related offenses.
Maryland Man Arrested After Fleeing Vehicle Stop, Loaded Handgun and Cocaine Recovered
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Maryland man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 23 at approximately 9:43 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Kinjurm Allen of Maryland, who then fled in the vehicle. A few moments later, Allen fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, .2 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of marijuana.
Female Police Officers Wanted: Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association Announces Upcoming Test
LANCASTER, PA — If you are a female and are interested in a career in law enforcement, the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Associations’ hiring consortium has good news for you! They have announced their upcoming test, and the application process is now open. This consortium is made...
Philly Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for Home Invasion Robbery
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Shaquan Johnson, 23, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,000,000 in restitution by United States District Court Judge R. Barclay Surrick for his participation in a home invasion robbery during which the defendant and his accomplices victimized the homeowners’ teenage daughter and stole approximately $1 million in currency and jewelry, and for smuggling contraband into federal prison while he was detained for the robbery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Still Wanted After Lancaster County Drug Bust; Task Force Confiscates Drugs, Firearms, and $86,000
LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force discovered and confiscated multiple drugs, firearms, and over $86,000 from a Lancaster city home as a result of an investigation that began on June 2, 2022. Christopher Alvelo, age 30, of the 500 block of E. Orange Street, Lancaster, Pennsylvania...
Mercury
Norristown teen accused in shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
NORRISTOWN – A Norristown teenager charged as an adult in connection with his alleged role in the shooting and wounding of a teenage girl in the borough in August 2021 wants a judge to transfer his case to juvenile court. Muhammad Sabir, 16, most recently of the 400 block...
Philadelphia Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Robert Mosley. Robert was last seen at the Department of Human Services located at 1515 Arch Street, on Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 9:40 pm. Robert is 18 years old, 5’5,...
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Stealing $3,000 Worth of Perfumes
EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — A Wilmington, Delaware woman has been arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police in connection to the theft of $2,993.00 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty supply store located at 861 E. Baltimore Pike. Cammille Baker, age 36, has been charged with retail theft...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Prosecutors: NJ man charged in death of toddler found with cocaine, fentanyl in system
CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey man has been charged in the death of a toddler who investigators say had cocaine and fentanyl in her system when she died. Authorities say on the evening of July 23 emergency crews responded to a home on the 300 block of Evergreen Avenue in Cherry Hill.
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Seek Witnesses
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Monday at approximately 11:01 am. A 16-year-old male was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are seeking any witnesses who may have information about this incident.
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Would-be robber threatened to shoot employees
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Police are on the hunt for the man who, they said, threatened to shoot two employees of a convenience store during an armed robbery in Berks County late Wednesday morning. The would-be robber approached the counter inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Ave. in...
Identity Theft Suspect Sought: State Police Say He Purchased $5,000 Worth of Goods
CLAYMONT, DE — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of identity theft. The suspect, pictured below, is accused of using the victim’s identity to make purchases at two different stores. On July 20, 2022, the suspect opened a Home Depot credit card and made purchases at The Home Depot store located at 601 Naamans Road, Claymont, DE 19703. Later that day, he also opened a Verizon account and purchased a new phone at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5900 Perkiomen Avenue, Exeter Township, Berks County, PA. The total value of the items obtained by the suspect is estimated to be over $5,000.
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Receiving Stolen Property
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say that on July 22 at approximately 5:15 p.m., they responded to the 900 block of Justison Street for a theft that had just occurred. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify 28-year-old Karimah Wilson as a suspect. Arrest warrants were secured for Wilson who was taken into custody without incident on July 24. Police also recovered the stolen property.
Man Sentenced to 9 Years for Drug Trafficking
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Isabella, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to 108 months imprisonment and 6 years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand imposed the sentence July...
15-Year-Old Missing from Philadelphia: Police Request Public’s Assistance
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Angelina Juarbe was last seen on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and police are concerned for her safety. Angelina is 5′ tall, 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. There is no clothing description at this time.
Comments / 0