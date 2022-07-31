ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee football running back Len'Neth Whitehead to miss season following injury

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago

Tennessee football running back Len'Neth Whitehead will miss the 2022 season following an injury and subsequent surgery, Vols coach Josh Heupel announced Sunday.

Whitehead, a redshirt sophomore, suffered an upper body injury a couple weeks ago and has had season-ending surgery, Heupel said. Whitehead rushed 32 times for 276 yards last season. He had a breakout game against Missouri on Oct. 2, rushing nine times for 76 yards.

Tennessee returns starting running back Jabari Small, who rushed 140 times for 792 yards and nine touchdowns. Jaylen Wright also returns after rushing for 409 yards and four touchdowns on 85 attempts.

Offensive coordinator Alex Golesh praised Small for changing his body this offseason to become a well-rounded running back and said the Memphis native is “as (focused) he has been since we have been here.”

Whitehead was expected to be the third running back in the mix. UT now will look to freshman running backs Justin Williams-Thomas and Dylan Sampson.

“They have both been told you are going to get what your work deserves," Golesh said. “We are going to need them all at some point.”

Heupel said Williams-Thompson has done well as an early enrollee. Williams-Thompson signed as a four-star recruit in the 2022 class.

He added that he is excited about what Sampson has done.

"He processes things really quickly," Heupel said.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Whitehead also missed the 2020 high school season due to an injury.

