Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing wife more than 30 times

elkodaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Las Vegas woman sentenced in shooting death of husband in 2021
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman has learned her fate following the 2021 murder of her husband, who police say was killed while a friend listened over a live chat session. On May 23, Emily Ikuta entered an Alford plea more than a year after being charged with open murder in connection to […]
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused of trying to steal slot ticket at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of trying to steal a slot ticket from a gambler at a Las Vegas Strip casino before getting into a fist fight, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Deon Newton is facing charges of battery and committing fraud in a gaming...
Fox5 KVVU
New details in arrest of suspect accused in attempted murder of elderly Las Vegas man
Downtown Las Vegas venue won’t move forward with magic show that includes animals. Can Nevada handle a monkeypox emergency? Las Vegas doctor shares concerns as state prepares. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta...
2 men arrested after Las Vegas ‘street takeover’ event
Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a trick driving event in Las Vegas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Teenager taken into custody for allegedly setting fires at Nellis AFB housing units
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A teenager was taken into custody for allegedly setting several fires at housing units on Nellis Air Force Base over the weekend, according to Las Vegas police. Fire and security forces were called to respond to four fires at Nellis Landings housing units in the...
Las Vegas stabbing suspect caught months after attempted murder, police say
A Las Vegas man suspected in a stabbing from last year was stopped and photographed weeks later and then arrested more than nine months after the alleged attempted murder, documents said.
KDWN
Wannabe Summerlin robber also held on suspicion of assault, kidnapping, fraud, weapon possession & a probation violation
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man is in custody in an Arizona jail after being sought in Las Vegas, where video showed an apparent attempt to shoot a fleeing man during a botched robbery outside a suburban home. Las Vegas police on Monday identified Armondo Dangerfield as the would-be robber whose gun jammed in the July 24 incident in suburban Summerlin. They said he was arrested Sunday in Mesa, Arizona. Maricopa County jail records show Dangerfield is being held on suspicion of multiple crimes including robbery, assault, kidnapping, fraud, weapon possession and a probation violation. Police say he’s expected to be transferred in custody from Phoenix to Las Vegas to face charges.
Las Vegas police investigate robbery, stabbing at business near Sahara, Arville
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a robbery and stabbing at a business near Sahara Avenue and Arville Street on Wednesday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
California woman dies in Las Vegas after suffering gunshot wound to head
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California woman died in Las Vegas after she had arrived at a hospital in Southern Nevada with a gunshot wound to her head, according to authorities. The Inyo County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 6:10 a.m. Monday to Desert Valley View Hospital in Pahrump on a report of a 69-year-old woman from Charleston View being treated for a gunshot wound.
Homicide detectives investigate person's death in southeast Las Vegas
Homicide detectives are investigating "an incident involving a deceased person" in the southeast Las Vegas valley on Wednesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
Elko Daily Free Press
Police: Arrest made in attempted shooting in suburban Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old man is in custody in an Arizona jail after being sought in Las Vegas, where video showed an apparent attempt to shoot a fleeing man during a botched robbery outside a suburban home. Las Vegas police on Monday identified Armondo Dangerfield...
Arrest made in Summerlin attempted murder case
A man wanted for robbing and attempting to shoot a Summerlin homeowner was arrested on Arizona over the weekend in Arizona. Armondo Dangerfield is awaiting extradition back to Nevada to face a number of charges, including attempted murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park. According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say suspect arrested in connection with attack on elderly man at Summerlin home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack on an elderly man at his Summerlin home. According to police, Armondo Dangerfield, 28, is accused in the attempted murder that occurred last month at a home in Sun City Summerlin.
Man found murdered in parked vehicle in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are searching for the killer of a man found shot to death in a parked vehicle near Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
mmanews.com
Couple Claims Sonnen Got ‘Celebrity Treatment’ After Alleged Assault
The couple who were allegedly attacked by Chael Sonnen have sued the former UFC star, as well as accused the Clark County District Attorney’s Office and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department of a number of failures following the incident. Last December, police were called to the Luxor Hotel and...
Family searching for men responsible for the deaths of man, women
Police continue to search for the men they say are responsible for shooting and killing two people on Friday night.
69-year-old woman dies in Nevada hospital after gunshot wound, Inyo County says
One is dead after succumbing to a gunshot wound to the head. The Nevada woman was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas where she succumbed to her injuries.
Mother and son look for the man who saved them from car crash
A Las Vegas woman is looking for her hero after she and her son were trapped inside her car on the freeway
Las Vegas police: Man posed as health inspector to steal from valley restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly posed as a health inspector to steal from valley businesses. He’s accused of stealing from two fast food restaurants in the southwest valley on July 3. Police said that in both cases, he entered the businesses claiming […]
Comments / 0