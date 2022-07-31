Meet native birds, explore new trails during Summer in the Park

www.timesnews.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
elizabethton.com
20″ Brown Trout caught in Doe River
Lesia Hensley is pictured with the 20″ Brown Trout she caught in Doe river in Lynn Valley on Tuesday morning.
New to Town: Spring Street Sandwich Company in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Delicious sandwiches, a modern atmosphere, and soon craft cocktails and beer on tap, are just a few of the offerings of the new Spring Street Sandwich Company in downtown Johnson City. “We have so many good sandwiches,” said Spring Street Sandwich Co. General Manager, Ashton Kyker. “We make a lot […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hollow Ground will be featured group at Saturday's Covered Bridge Jam
ELIZABETHTON — This Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam concert will feature the group Hollow Ground. The group describes itself on its Facebook Page: “we are a bluegrass and gospel group loaded in Upper East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.” Hollow Ground has played the Covered Bridge Stage a few times over the past couple of years, including last year’s Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree.
supertalk929.com
Beer garden yanked from consideration for Appalachian Fair
A local brewery had considered operating a beer garden at this month’s Appalachian Fair in Gray but has since pulled the idea from the county Beer Board docket. Fair officials confirmed that the beer garden concept was approved on a one-year trial basis earlier this year following input from the owners of Tennessee Hills Distillery based in Jonesborough.
wcyb.com
Bristol's first Food Truck Park to open next weekend
BRISTOL, Va--There's a new way to try some of the area's food trucks, all in one place. Bristol's first food truck park will open on August 12th from 11:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. The park is located off Lee Highway at Exit 7, right across from Pal's and next to Triton Express Car Wash.
Johnson City Press
Summer at Boones means Saturday specials on food and fun
It is great to see Boone Lake back to being its old self. No more cornfields and gardens where the ol’ bass boat was tied up, no sir; now it’s all just lake water and plenty of it.
Kingsport Times-News
Tickets still available for Kingsport’s BrewHaHa
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming BrewHaHa is no joke — but that doesn’t mean it’s not a laughing matter. The event is set for Friday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center in Kingsport. The event will offer performances by three comedians, Angel Gaines, Marc LaMotte and Francisco Ramos. The event also offers pizza and beer from local vendors.
Kingsport Times-News
Storm Drain Art Contest wins Public Outreach Award
KINGSPORT — The city has received the Public Outreach Award from the Clean Water Professionals of Kentucky and Tennessee, municipal officials announced Tuesday. The award was for the stormwater department’s Storm Drain Art Contest, an annual competition now in its fifth year, during which participants paint storm drains to raise awareness about the importance of protecting rivers, stream habitat and aquatic wildlife, according to a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol Public Library presents author Sam Simon
BRISTOL — The Bristol (Virginia) Public Library will host award-winning author and playwright Sam Simon next week. Simon’s presentation is based on his autobiographical book “The Actual Dance.” The book and the play upon which it is based recall the emotional journey Simon and his wife took while she successfully battled breast cancer.
Kingsport Times-News
One lucky duck will win $2,500 at this year's 'Dancing, Dining & Ducks' event
KINGSPORT — One lucky duck will walk away with the $2,500 grand prize in this year's 'Dancing, Dining & Ducks' fundraiser to benefit Mountain Region Speech & Hearing Center. There’ll be no dancing or dining again this year, as the “Dancing, Dining & Ducks” fundraiser remains virtual. But there will be ducks — and you have less than two weeks to adopt yours for a chance to win.
elizabethton.com
Car enthusiasts flock to Downtown Elizabethton for weekly car show
Every Saturday night from the first Saturday in April until the last Saturday in October, Downtown Elizabethton comes alive with the sounds of roaring engines and crowds of people. The weekly car show brings car enthusiasts and families from all over to enjoy an evening of fellowship, eating and shopping.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history
On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Community Foundation presents a celebration of philanthropy
KINGSPORT -- The Kingsport Community Foundation is launching its inaugural event, Kingsport’s Best, to recognize and honor those in Kingsport who have contributed time, talent and treasure to the community. The event is schedule for Friday at Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center, starting with a cocktail reception at...
wjhl.com
Previewing new events and businesses in downtown Kingsport
Robin Cleary with the Downtown Kingsport Association, gets us ready for their Back-to-School Shop-n-Hop, Back-to-School Giveaway, Kingsport bike rentals , and a new location of Two Dads Downtown Deli & Ice Cream!. For more information go to visitkingsport.com.
Kingsport Times-News
Tillinghast Invitational to offer early look at changes to JCCC course
JOHNSON CITY — The course at Johnson City Country Club has been going through some major renovations and golfers are about to get a sneak peek at the changes when the Tillinghast Invitational is held. The tournament, named in honor of famed golf course designer A.W. Tillinghast, is set...
Kingsport Times-News
Don Wells releases letter to missing daughter after six-month hearing
ROGERSVILLE — Don Wells released a letter to his daughter, Summer, who has been missing for more than a year, on Wednesday, the same day he had a six-month hearing regarding his DUI case. Summer, then 5 years old, was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Abingdon beats Marion, Gate City in golf season opener
ABINGDON — The high school golf season started Tuesday in Southwest Virginia and Abingdon picked up where it left off. Led by the 4-under-par 68 by senior Grace Addison, the two-time defending VHSL Class 3 champion Falcons posted a team score of 315 to win a tri-match with Marion and Gate City at Glenrochie Country Club.
Kingsport Times-News
David Crockett High School seeks donations for flood victims
David Crockett High School is collecting donations until Friday evening for the students and community of Letcher County Central High School in Kentucky after their community was hit hard by recent flooding. Letcher County, only two hours away from Johnson City, has seen historic flooding in the past week, and...
Kingsport Times-News
Former Hilltoppers soccer standout to hold camp to help kids get education
JOHNSON CITY — Saturday’s free camp presents a pair of opportunities: gain soccer knowledge from a player with professional experience and help children on the western coast of Africa get an education. Former Science Hill standout Wilfred Williams, who came to the region from Liberia, will hold his...
Kingsport Times-News
State flood aid not coming to Wise County homeowners
WISE — Wise County residents impacted by last week’s flash flood are seeing some more relief, but not from the state. Boil water warnings for residents in the Bold Camp and Mill Creek communities in and near Pound were lifted on Wednesday, Wise County Public Service Authority Director Cody McElroy said.
