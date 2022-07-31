'Honor Society' Takes Place in High School, but Where Was It Filmed?

www.distractify.com
How Many Kids Does Josh Gates Have? The 'Expedition Unknown' Star Is a Family Man
Leave it to reality TV to pique our interests. Folks that have a deep affinity for unsolved mysteries and lost treasures are probably familiar with the Travel Channel’s Expedition Unknown series. The show, which is hosted by Josh Gates, takes viewers on an interesting ride in exploration among some of the world's most historic cities and locations — think Ancient Egypt and Shangri-La.
Brad Pitt brings out dance moves on 'Bullet Train' red carpet
Brad Pitt had some fun during a red-carpet appearance promoting his latest action film, "Bullet Train." Pitt, 58, wore a mint-green suit with a teal shirt underneath as he broke out in dance during the red-carpet appearance outside the Regency Village Theatre. Sony Pictures uploaded a slow-motion TikTok video of...
British Film Institute, Chanel, Tilda Swinton Team on New Filmmaker Awards
The British Film Institute has teamed with fashion house Chanel on new awards for rising stars in the film industry, with a focus on underrepresented voices. The BFI & Chanel Filmmaker Awards will see three awards of 20,000 pounds ($24,000) presented to emerging U.K. film creatives who they said “demonstrate originality and risk taking and want to explore a new dynamic to their work.” At least one of the awards will be given to a female filmmaker or someone identifying as nonbinary, while all projects rendering applicants as eligible must meet the BFI’s Diversity Standards. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount...
Devin Ratray Played Buzz in 'Home Alone' — Where Is He Now?
Content warning: This article mentions allegations of domestic violence and physical abuse. When movie lovers think back to the '90s, Home Alone is certainly one of the most iconic movies of the time. The movie starred Macaulay Culkin in the leading role of Kevin, a young boy trying to keep his house safe from intruders while his parents were away on vacation.
Wait, How Many Siblings Are There Actually on 'Welcome to Plathville'?
The world was introduced to Kim and Barry Plath and their brood of blond-haired, blue-eyed kids in 2019 when Welcome to Plathville started airing on TLC. Unless you've been tuning into the show for at least one entire season, however, it's difficult to keep track of how many Plath siblings there are. This is partly because not all of them appear on the show and partly because the family experienced a tragic loss over a decade ago.
Peacock's Queer Slasher Flick 'They/Them' Features a Morbidly Twisty Ending
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the movie They/Them. There's something inherently queer about the horror genre — don't ask us to explain it. There just is. But not all horror films of yesteryear have necessarily respected people of the LGBTQ community. In 2022, however, we're doing better, we're heading in the right direction. This is where director John Logan’s queer slasher flick, They/Them — which is pronounced like They-Slash-Them — comes in.
Digital Trends
Bullet Train review: Brad Pitt shines in a jokey, stylish action film
Filmmakers have been ripping off the motormouthed, jukebox-boogie style of Quentin Tarantino for so long now that the ripoffs have spawned their own ripoffs, which in turn have spawned their own ripoffs, and so on into oblivion. The latest branch of this incestual family tree of archly violent hitman comedies is Bullet Train, a hyperactive, supersized barrage of jocular kill-or-be-killed mayhem. As directed by David Leitch, folding a bunch of sixth-hand Tarantino-isms into his own identifiable John Wick schtick, the film plays like the great great great grandson of Pulp Fiction. This means that it’s also related to multiple generations of bastard offspring, straight back from Free Fire to Seven Psychopaths to Smoking Aces to some of the earliest and most idiosyncratic of the pretenders, the lads-and-cads underworld picaresques of Guy Ritchie.
