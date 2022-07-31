X-rays negative on hand of Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez

The news, so far, is good about the condition of the right hand of Seattle Mariners All-Star rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez, who was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of Saturday’s win over the Houston Astros.

X-rays were negative, general manager Jerry Dipoto told SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio on Sunday. He said additional evaluation of the hand was taking place.

“Julio appears to be OK,” Dipoto said. “I don’t know that he’ll be in the lineup (Sunday) — maybe, maybe not — but it appears to be a good portent for the future,” he said.

Rodriguez swung at the pitch and missed, then was hit on the back of his hand by the ball. He struck out and took his spot in the outfield in the bottom of the inning, then was lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning.

Pinch hitter Abraham Toro hit a two-run single off Astros closer Ryan Pressly that gave the Mariners a 5-4 win.

Mariners outfielder Dylan Moore also left Saturday’s game with back spasms.

The Mariners enter their final game of their four-game series with the Astros on Sunday 11 games behind American League West-leading Houston but sitting in the second AL wild-card spot.

Rodriguez has been key to the Mariners’ stellar July, in which they’re 18-6. The back-to-back reigning AL Rookie of the Month has hit .267 with 12 runs, five home runs and 18 RBIs in July.

On the season, the 21-year-old is batting .271 and leads the team in home runs (18) and RBIs (57).

–Field Level Media

