Soultru EP Release Show Rocks Davenport September 24

Davenport’s Raccoon Motel Hosting Low Cut Connie TONIGHT!
For a show you won’t quickly forget, Low Cut Connie is coming to Davenport’s Raccoon Motel at 10 p.m. Aug. 3!. Over the pandemic the band kept busy with their acclaimed livestream show Tough Cookies (see The New Yorker, NPR’s All Things Considered, Bloomberg, Tablet Magazine, The Philadelphia Inquirer), and in May 2021, released a new album to commemorate it called Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts.
Flo Rida And Nelly Coming To Iowa’s Mississippi Valley Fair TONIGHT!
You’re damn right it is! The heat index is over 112!. Plus, Flo Rida and Nelly are playing TONIGHT at the Mississippi Valley Fair at the fairgrounds in Davenport!. Get your fill of fair food, fun, and of course, awesome music and attractions. Coming to the fair are:. Nelly...
QC Rock Academy to have bigger youth festival in Rock Island
For the past couple years, the QC Rock Academy has held a kickoff to summer concert at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island. For the first time, Rock Academy director Greg Hipskind is planning a goodbye to summer at the park, with a new Quad Cities Youth Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. The free event is expected to run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Moline Artist Jon Burns Presents Paintings Celebrating Moline’s 150th Birthday
Quad-Cities artist Jon Burns is excited to announce “Famous Moliners” from #artofjonburns a series of portraits and small biographical information created for the Moline 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration happening at the end of the month in downtown Moline. Follow the link to read the bios and keep your eyes...
Local country artist to perform at the Mississippi Valley Fair
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Meyer is a local musician giving PSL a preview of what’s to come on stage at this week’s Mississippi Valley Fair by performing live. Meyer is booked on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the MVF Craft Beer & Wine Tent. On Thursday, Aug. 4 and Sunday, Aug. 7, she will be playing from 2-5 p.m. at MVF’s The Shed locaton.
New Christian music festival coming to Clinton Aug. 20-21
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A new two-day Christian music festival is coming to Clinton this summer. John Dail, Christian music promoter and organizer for Kingdom Bound Music Festival, discusses the big event set for Aug. 20-21 from 4-10 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell which is located behind the stadium for the Clinton LumberKings.
Bix Film Screening Today At Davenport’s Figge Museum
Bix Museum, Bix Society and Truth First Film Alliance present BIX: “ain’t none of them play like him today from 1 to 3:30 p.m . at Davenport’s Figge Museum, 225 W. 2nd St. Tickets: $5. Tickets will be available at the doors the day of the screening....
Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month
The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark
You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
Moline’s Bass Street Landing Hosting Outdoor Kevin Burt At Summer Concert Series TONIGHT
With summer comes the sound of live outdoor music in our downtowns!. Enjoy this free summer concert series every Thursday night through August 11th in Downtown Moline!. Moline Centre’s Thursday Night Summer Concert Series takes place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the Plaza at Bass Street Landing.
Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Announces Three New Comedians Coming To Davenport
The Rhythm City Comedy Stash has a fresh new line up coming to the Rhythm Room!. Ms. Pat will show off her stand-up skills on Saturday, October 1, 2022 with two shows at 6:30 PM and 9 PM. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. Must be 21+ to attend show. Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work.
150 years of Moline: What you need to know about the city's sesquicentennial celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — Over the last 15 decades, the City of Moline has expanded from a modest frontier settlement to a city home to more than 40,000 people and a metro population of about 400,000. Marking the anniversary of its incorporation, the city will host a weeklong 150th Sesquicentennial...
We Judged The Mississippi Valley Fair Food Contest And It Was Very Hard
To kick off the Mississippi Valley Fair 2022, a 'Taste of the QC' competition was held for the food vendors. Judges were needed so, of course, we stepped up to the plate. Goose from 97X and Sarah from B100 were two of the judges in 'Taste of the QC' on Tuesday afternoon. It's a competition among the food vendors to see who can impress the judges with the best fair fare.
Iowa Libraries Celebrate National Watermelon Day TODAY!
Watermelon, watermelon… Iowa libraries are celebrating National Watermelon Day TODAY, and the Scott County Library System is inviting patrons to come in for a sweet treat. Stop in for a slice of watermelon and look around the library to find your next read or watch!. It is the mission...
Class Of ’82 Brings ’80s Music Fun To Outdoor Concert In Bettendorf TONIGHT
The Bettendorf Public Library’s wildly popular Summer Concert Series is back from its hiatus and is returning to Faye’s Field on Thursday nights at 6:30 PM. Faye’s Field is located just south of the Library on 18th St in Bettendorf. These free concerts will take place every...
Davenport teen selling fresh produce for community with ‘Cory’s Garden’ stand
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport teenager has turned his childhood hobby of gardening into a business, all at age 15. He sells his homegrown fruits and vegetables from a produce stand in Davenport, on the corner of Rockingham Road and S. Gayman Avenue, called “Cory’s Garden.”. “I...
Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region to host Central National Meet
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. and will be on display in the Quad Cities as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on August 11-13. Mark Lousberg, Meet Chairman and board member of Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region, discusses how the competition will feature over 150 original and restored (as they were produced) motorcycles, trucks and cars from 1903 to 1997.
Bix Weekend Brings The Parties, Racing, Music And Fun To Davenport This Weekend!
Dozens of downtown Davenport businesses will activate the downtown neighborhood during Bix Block Parties Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, during Bix weekend. Supported by the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), the event is designed to celebrate the downtown neighborhood with multiple blocks of events programmed by adjacent business owners throughout downtown. The locally focused Bix Block Parties event replaces the traditional Street Fest.
Enjoy Live Jazz Every Thursday Night in Downtown Davenport
The Downtown Lounge is the perfect place to enjoy a bit of jazz and a great drink!. Enjoy live entertainment every Thursday evening through the summer! Enjoy delicious cocktails and great jazz music Thursday nights from 7-10. Learn more here: DOWNTOWN JAZZ NIGHT.
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
