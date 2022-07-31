Obituary: Ruth M. “Ruby” Cornelius (May 2, 1928 ~ July 26, 2022)

www.trussvilletribune.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Obituary: Norman Allen Stapp, Sr. (October 14, 1944 ~ July 27, 2022)
Norman Allen Stapp, Sr., was born on October 14, 1944. He went home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2022, surrounded by his family. Norman was first and foremost a born-again Christian, which guided him in his roles as husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Norman served in law enforcement for 40 years. Serving […]
Sean of the South: Tight Knit
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Canterbury Methodist Church. Mountain Brook, Alabama. I was running late. I jogged through the parking lot. On the way to the door, I was greeted by a woman carrying a plate of sugar cookies. Her mane was white. She wore tennis shoes. I tugged the door open […]
Obituary: Clifford E. Odom (May 27, 1931 ~ July 22, 2022)
Clifford E. Odom, 91, of Trussville, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was born on May 27, 1931, in Walker County to Henson Odom and Martha Brown Odom. He was a Veteran serving in the US Army during the Korean conflict for six years and then served in the Alabama National Guard for […]
HTHS senior named Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A senior at Hewitt-Trussville High School was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023 during the program held at John Carroll Catholic High School on Saturday, July 23. Anne Stewart Rogers is the daughter of Jeremy and Becky Rogers of Trussville. In addition to being named […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Obituary: Linda Farris White (July 18, 1953 ~ July 20, 2022)
Linda White of Pinson, AL, passed away at the age of 69 Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Birmingham, AL, after a three-year battle with ovarian cancer. Linda was born on July 18, 1953, in Birmingham, AL, to Charles & Lillian Copeland Farris. She married her husband, Michael White of Pleasant Grove, AL, on September 22, […]
Moody announces 19th Annual Oktoberfest
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — The City of Moody has announced the dates for their 19th Annual Oktoberfest hosted by the Moody Area Chamber of Commerce. Oktoberfest will be held on October 1, 2022, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Moody City Park. Save the date for the opportunity to enjoy a […]
Sean of the South: Logan’s General Store
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary I fell into a time warp. I can’t remember how it happened. But it did. I was sucked backward 53 years. I pulled off State Highway 160 in Hayden, Alabama. I wheeled into a sleepy Sunoco gas station. The parking lot was full of mud-caked Fords, and […]
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Vestavia Hills man
From The Tribune staff reports VESTAVIA HILLS — The Vestavia Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing person. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Earl Sharron Johnson, 88, was last seen on August 2, 2022, at approximately 1:17 p.m. in the area of Montgomery Highway near Patton Creek […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Ribbon-cutting held for LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Leeds
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds held a ribbon cutting with LifeSouth Community Blood Center in their new location in Leeds on Monday, July 25. The LifeSouth Community Blood Center is located at 1725 Ashville Road, Suite 121 in the Leeds Station Shopping Center. […]
Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ announces opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Birmingham-based Pihakis Restaurant Group and pitmaster Rodney Scott are thrilled to announce the opening of its acclaimed barbeque concept, Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ. The restaurant group’s third Alabama location of Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ opens today in the heart of Trussville at 312 Main Street. Rodney […]
Two teens killed in Cullman County crash
From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed two lives on Monday, August 1, at approximately 1:21 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Caden A. Rodgers, 19, of Holly Pond, was fatally injured when the 2001 Saturn SL he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility […]
Two inmates die at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, family sought for one of them
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — Two inmates died at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility this weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 65-year-old Lee Clemon Hardy was an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a 20-year sentence for robbery from a 2003 conviction out of Calhoun County. He was found unresponsive […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Unidentified man killed on I-459 NB
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was killed on I-459 NB on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 4:33 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Interstate 459 North at mile marker 32 in Birmingham. The unidentified man was pronounced […]
Leeds Council authorizes emergency repairs, hears Main Street update
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune LEEDS – A brief meeting on Monday, Aug. 1 saw the Leeds City Council pass several items related to repairs and surplus, as well as several speaking during public comments, including the director of the Leeds Main Street project. At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor David Miller delivered […]
42-year-old man shot and killed in McCalla
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to identify the shooting victim. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 42-year-old man was shot and killed in McCalla on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 11:18 p.m. The man has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as Thomas Allen Everett. According to the […]
UPDATE: 28-year-old man charged with murder of McCalla man
From The Tribune staff reports MCCALLA — A 28-year-old man was charged with the murder of a McCalla man that occurred on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 11:18 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Danial Aaron Madden has been charged with the murder of Thomas Allen Everett. Madden is being held in the Jefferson […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Roadway cleared after vehicle hits DeDe’s Book Rack
UPDATE: South Chalkville Road Southbound lane is open. DeDe’s Book Rack posted on Facebook, “I was visited today by a vehicle through the wall! I have been shut down until they can evaluate the structure. I thank God no one was injured! Will keep you updated! Will try to figure out a way to get […]
UPDATE: ALEA identifies pedestrian killed on I-459 NB
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed on I-459 NB on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 4:14 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ronald E. Orton, 45, of Birmingham, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2009 Toyota Sienna, driven by Simon Kariuki, 43, of […]
South Chalkville Road SB lane closed after vehicle hits DeDe’s Book Rack
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — South Chalkville Road Southbound lane is closed after a vehicle slammed into DeDe’s book Rack on Tuesday, August 2. According to Trussville Police Department (TPD), there are no reported injuries. Lieutenant Clint Riner said the cause of the crash had not been determined. A wrecker is on the scene […]
Leeds Board of Education approves acquiring vehicle for D.A.R.E. program
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – During a brief meeting of the Leeds Board of Education, the board approved the acquisition and disposition of a vehicle for the D.A.R.E. program and scheduled a budget hearing and an additional meeting for the end of the month. Chief Financial Officer Ryan Miller gave his report […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0