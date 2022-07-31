Weston McKennie injury: USMNT and Juventus midfielder sidelined for one month with dislocated shoulder

www.cbssports.com
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
Report: Hakim Ziyech Links to Manchester United Are True
Hakim Ziyech, currently at Chelsea has suddenly been linked with a possible reunion with Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United this summer ahead of a possible exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.
BBC
Cesc Fabregas: Midfielder joins Italian Serie B side Como on free transfer
Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has joined Italian club Como on a two-year deal. The 35-year-old arrives at the Serie B side on a free transfer after his contract with Monaco expired in June. Fabregas joined Monaco from Chelsea in January 2019 when his former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry was...
Former Manchester City Midfielder Didi Hamann Believes Erling Haaland Will Outperform Darwin Nunez
Didi Hamann still believes that Manchester City's new striker Erling Haaland will do better than Liverpool's new frontman Darwin Nunez after the pair faced off in the Community Shield.
BBC
Dominic Solanke: Striker signs new four-year extension at Bournemouth
Striker Dominic Solanke has signed a four-year extension with Bournemouth until the summer of 2026. Solanke scored 29 goals last season as the Cherries secured their return to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship. The 24-year-old, who won an England cap in 2017, joined the club from...
Report: Sevilla Targeting Move To Sign Manchester United’s Eric Bailly
Sevilla have recently lost their best defender in Jules Kounde and will be working hard to find and sign a replacement and have now apparently turned their attention to Manchester United’s Eric Bailly.
BBC
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July. Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
BBC
'Phillips' £10m asking price is too much'
Journalist Luke Edwards expects Nat Phillips to leave Anfield this summer, but he says Liverpool will probably have to lower their asking price. Bournemouth and Fulham are both keen to sign the centre-back, but the Reds reportedly want more than £10m. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He’s...
FOX Sports
USMNT roster watch: Players with most to gain from summer transfers
Given the flurry of club-switching that members of the U.S. men's national team have already undertaken this summer, it's hard to believe Europe's transfer window won't slam shut until Sept. 1. By and large, though, we know where the overwhelming majority of the USMNT's World Cup roster and lineup hopefuls...
‘He Thought It Was a Joke’ - Kalidou Koulibaly on Calling John Terry for the No.26 Shirt
Kalidou Koulibaly has spoken about his conversation with Chelsea legend John Terry about taking the No.26 shirt.
Liverpool 2022/23 Season Preview: No Mane, No Problem As Reds Look Good For EPL Title
Sadio Mane's move to Bayern Munich upset a lot of Liverpool fans but it is unlikely to upset the balance of the team as Jurgen Klopp's side eye EPL glory.
