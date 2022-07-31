Weston McKennie injury: USMNT and Juventus midfielder sidelined for one month with dislocated shoulder

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO