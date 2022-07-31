ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Netflix sues alleged knockoff ‘Bridgerton’ musical creators for infringement

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jared Gans
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZiAf_0gzdbbZ300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCDLz_0gzdbbZ300

(The Hill) – Netflix filed a lawsuit Friday against the creators of a stage musical production version of the streaming platform’s hit show “Bridgerton,” alleging that they infringed on the platform’s copyright.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, states that Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear stole intellectual property from Netflix to build an international brand. Barlow and Bear created “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” a musical version of the show, after beginning to post about the series on TikTok soon after it was released in December 2020.

The pair have received accolades for the musical, winning a Grammy award this year for best musical theater album.

They began creating musical compositions based on characters, scenes, dialogue and plot points, as others did. Netflix directly told Barlow and Bear when asked that the compositions were not authorized, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint states that they still moved forward to create their album.

“At each step of the way, Barlow & Bear’s representatives repeatedly assured Netflix that they understood Netflix’s position and led Netflix to believe that Netflix would be consulted before Barlow & Bear took steps beyond streaming their album online in audio-only format,” the lawsuit reads.

Netflix is arguing that their representations were false and the two are now profiting from its intellectual property.

The complaint states that Barlow and Bear held a “massive, for-profit stage show” called “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album Live in Concert” in front of a sold-out audience at the Kennedy Center despite repeated objections from Netflix.

It states the show featured more than a dozen songs that copied dialogue, character traits, expression and other elements verbatim from the series. Barlow and Bear misrepresented that they were using Netflix’s “BRIDGERTON” trademark with permission, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that the pair plan to stage another performance of their musical in London, making it a world tour and promoting their own Bridgerton-themed merchandise.

Netflix and Barlow and Bear did not immediately return requests from The Hill for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Changes to marijuana laws among legislation taking effect

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Beginning Monday, police in Louisiana won’t be able to use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes. A prohibition making such searches illegal without warrants is one of numerous laws that take effect Aug. 1 as a result of the 2022 regular legislative session. Other […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Rolling Stone

Netflix Slams Unofficial ‘Bridgerton’ Musical Creators in Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. Last year, songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear released the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, a concept album inspired by Shonda Rhimes’ Regency-era Netflix series based on novels by Julia Quinn. The duo, who perform as Barlow & Bear, were awarded the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album after receiving the green light from Netflix to release the project. Now, the streaming giant has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit arguing that the creators “have taken valuable intellectual property from the Netflix original series Bridgerton to build an international brand for themselves” after staging “for-profit”...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Bear
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest

American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”

Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#The Creators#The U S District Court#Tiktok#Barlow Bear
MyArkLaMiss

466,000 Mississippi children to get P-EBT benefits for Fall 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced 466,000 Mississippi children who participated in the National School Lunch Program are expected to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits for the fall. This comes after the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received federal approval to distribute the benefits. Additionally, children under […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Brandon High School football player dies during practice

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating the death of a Brandon High School football player. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said the 17-year-old boy, who has been identified as Phillip Laster Jr., was at practice when he died on Monday, August 1. The teen’s cause of death has not been released at this time. […]
BRANDON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man dies in Ouachita Parish crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, just after 8 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34 north of Louisiana Highway 557. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 67-year-old William F. Guraedy of West Monroe, La. The investigation revealed that Guraedy’s 2007 GMC […]
WEST MONROE, LA
The Independent

Beyoncé reveals replacement lyrics for ableist slur on Renaissance track

Beyoncé has replaced the ableist slur from her song “Heated”, after she received backlash from fans who found the lyrics “offensive”.While the album was well received upon its release last week, the singer was met with criticism for the use of an offensive term as an outro to the track.Shortly after, on Monday (1 August), Beyoncé confirmed that the word would be removed from her album Renaissance.On the track, the lyrics read: “Sp***in’ on that ass, sp** on that ass.”The term in question, derived from the word “spastic”, is considered more offensive in the UK than in the US,...
MUSIC
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy