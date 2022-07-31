ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Suspect attempts to rape woman walking her dog in Brooklyn, cops say

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPMYs_0gzdbXz100

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A suspect tried to rape a 30-year-old woman who was walking her dog Saturday morning in Brooklyn, police said.

The assailant came up from behind the woman and put her in a chokehold before tackling her to the ground near Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place at around 8:25 a.m., cops said. The suspect continued to strangle the victim while he assaulted her over her clothing, police said.

The victim suffered neck and face injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, but was later treated at a hospital, cops said. The suspect allegedly fled eastbound on Woodbine.

The male perpetrator, about 30 years old, is 5-foot-8, with a dark complexion, medium build, black dreads, a mustache, and chin hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a rose design on the front, a black shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Police released a photo of the man sought in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Queens shooting: Suspects sought by NYPD for Astoria assault

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Police on Thursday released a surveillance image of a suspect in a shooting near NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses that left a man in critical condition. The victim, 26, was approached by two assailants on Citi Bikes around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on 10th Street near 40th Avenue, according to authorities. One of the […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

2 women attacked by group inside Queens movie theater, police say

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A group of four attacked two women inside a movie theater in Queens on July 5, police said on Wednesday. The two victims, 33 and 29, had a dispute with two men and two women while watching a movie inside the College Point Multiplex Cinemas at around 7 p.m., according to […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed to death in Inwood, police say

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in Manhattan overnight, police said on Thursday. The victim, 47, was having an argument with another man along Dyckman Street near Seaman Avenue at around 1 a.m. before the suspect stabbed him, authorities said. Officers found him in the vicinity and he was taken by EMS […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Beloved Brooklyn bodega cat stolen, owner says

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man walked off with a Brooklyn bodega’s cat on Friday, the owner said. Owner Abdul Majeed got Boka for Green Olives Deli and Grill in Park Slope in January. Boka was beloved; some customers came just to play with him, Majeed said. “Friday, 29th of July, he was playing […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx shooting: Man sought in connection to Claremont homicide

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Claremont. The victim, Travis Griffiths, had just pulled over his car on Claremont Parkway near Webster Avenue around 4:25 a.m. on July 22 when he was approached by the gunman, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Nypd#Police#Violent Crime#Woodbine#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Brooklyn mom searching for missing teen: ‘I’m worried’

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A Brooklyn mother is frantically searching for her missing 14-year-old daughter. It’s been nearly a week since Aunisty Elliot vanished after leaving her home in Crown Heights. Aunisty’s family has a lot of questions about where she might be, but the one thing they are certain of is that it […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Texas girl, 16, found after being reported missing in Brooklyn: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl visiting New York City from Texas was found in the Bronx the day after she went missing in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. The teen, an Austin resident, was staying at a 39th Street hotel near Fifth Avenue with her family, an NYPD spokeswoman said. She was last […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Girl grazed by BB in Brooklyn: NYPD

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the girl was grazed on the hand. They later issued a correction stating that the victim was grazed on the head. The story below has been updated to reflect that. — BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl was grazed on the head by a BB in Brooklyn on […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn politician wants ‘urgency’ in search for teen

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The New York City Council member who represents central Brooklyn called on the NYPD to treat the disappearance of 14-year-old Aunisty Elliott last week with “urgency.” “We know that statistically, Black girls are labeled as runaways,” Council member Crystal Hudson observed, “even when, you know, there might be evidence of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

7 sought for throwing glass bottles at NYPD officers in the Bronx

MT. EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police took several men into custody and launched a search for seven more after a group allegedly threw glass bottles at police in the Bronx on Sunday, officials said. Video shared by the NYPD shows a small portion of what happened near East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue, but […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Boy, 14, found fatally shot in Queens driveway, police say

QUEENS (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot in the back in Queens Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities discovered the victim face down in the driveway of an Arverne home on Beach 67th Street at around 7:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his lower back, according to an NYPD spokeswoman. First responders […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Mom’s boyfriend allegedly kills one of her twin daughters, police in NJ say

EDISON, NJ (PIX11) — Police conducting a recent welfare check on twin 5-year-old girls had a horrifying realization: one of the girls had been missing since 2019, officials said Tuesday. Officers arrested the mother’s boyfriend on murder charges in the child’s death. Matthew Chiles, 29, was also charged with second-degree desecration of human remains and […]
EDISON, NJ
PIX11

Inwood crash kills salsa star and Cardi B friend

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A community is in mourning after an apparent high-speed crash killed two pedestrians who just happened to be standing on the corner where the collision took place. The two men, David Fernandez, 40, and Joel Adames, 31, were well-known and beloved in the Inwood community, as well as in the Caribbean and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD seizes hundreds of illegal dirt bikes, ATVs

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD announced it continues to successfully seize illegal dirt bikes and ATVs from city streets. Officers confiscated approximately 240 bikes on Sunday, according to Chief Jeffrey Maddrey. Roughly 150 to 160 of them were picked up in the Bronx alone. “We’re going to continue to remove bikes off the streets,” […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Times Square slashing: Suspect arrested on hate crime charge

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested on a hate crime charge in the unprovoked slashing of a woman in Times Square, according to police. Anthony Evans, 30, was arrested Tuesday morning in Midtown Manhattan on charges of assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy