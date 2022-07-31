Suspect attempts to rape woman walking her dog in Brooklyn, cops say

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A suspect tried to rape a 30-year-old woman who was walking her dog Saturday morning in Brooklyn, police said.

The assailant came up from behind the woman and put her in a chokehold before tackling her to the ground near Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place at around 8:25 a.m., cops said. The suspect continued to strangle the victim while he assaulted her over her clothing, police said.

The victim suffered neck and face injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, but was later treated at a hospital, cops said. The suspect allegedly fled eastbound on Woodbine.

The male perpetrator, about 30 years old, is 5-foot-8, with a dark complexion, medium build, black dreads, a mustache, and chin hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a rose design on the front, a black shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Police released a photo of the man sought in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

