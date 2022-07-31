‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’: Melody Says Martell Sued for Child Custody After Video Surfaced of Them on Family Vacation

Melody and Martell Holt’s dissolution of their marriage played out viciously on the OWN reality television series Love & Marriage: Huntsville , and now Melody says Martell has sued her for full custody. The custody battle comes after the two had a family vacation with their children. Martell is also dating another reality star.

Melody says she’s currently in a custody battle with Martell

It was Melody who filed for divorce in May 2020. Their divorce was finalized a year later. BOSSIP reports in their divorce, the former couple agreed to dissolve the businesses they held joint interests in.

In terms of custody of their four minor children, they were granted joint legal and physical custody. With no formal custody agreement in place, they agreed to work together to determine a weekly schedule. Additionally, neither were awarded to pay child support nor alimony, and both agreed to share expenses for their children. But things have changed.

In a recent interview with The Shade Room , Melody revealed that she is in a custody battle with her ex. “It’s interesting…we’ve been doing a week on week off since when I first left in 2020. Sometimes two weeks on and three weeks off, whatever. We’ve been doing an exchange for a long time. So, it’s very interesting, I will say. We already have joint custody. [He’s looking for full custody],” she explained.

The two recently went on a family vacation together with their four children

Melody’s revelation comes just weeks after the former power couple went on a family vacation to Destin, FL. The vacation surprising to fans as they had not filmed any scenes together on season 4 of the OWN reality series. Following the explosive season 3 reunion, Melody vowed she wouldn’t film with Martell again unless he learned to speak to and treat her resentfully. Martell revealed in the mid-season finale that it was important for them to get along and co-parent.

Vacation clips leaked when their son went live on Instagram from Melody’s page. In the video, Melody, and Martell aired out the rental home after the smoke detector went off due to their eldest daughter cooking breakfast.

But now, Melody says they are no longer in a good place. “I at one point actually had tried to open up a little bit and allow him in my space just a little, but you’re going to have to watch the show to see how all of that turns out,” she told The Shade Room.

Martell is now dating ‘RHOA’ star Sheree Whitfield

While the exes continue to battle it out in court, Martell has found a new lady. Photos and videos of him with RHOA OG Sheree Whitfield surfaced. Days later, Whitfield confirmed she and Martell have been dating for two months. Melody later told TMZ that she learned Martell has been seeing Whitfield online, and that he’s already introduced her to their children without Melody’s knowledge.

