ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

UW-Green Bay’s Nonprofit Leadership Certificate Aims to Strengthen Nonprofit Leaders

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Lakeshore Technical College’s Manitowoc Campus Helps Meet Demand For Nursing Assistants

Lakeshore Technical College’s Manitowoc campus will begin offering nursing assistant program instruction later this month in their newly constructed 1,440-square-foot learning lab. This includes plans to offer the program in their competency-based education format next summer. Certified Nursing Assistants provide direct patient care for hospitals, nursing homes, adult day...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Lakeshore High School Graduates Commit to Enhance Their Carpentry Skills with Help from A Local Business

Two Manitowoc County High School graduates have signed letters of intent. Not for any sports, but rather for the trade industry. Jacob Hibbard of Mishicot and Brennan Hynek of Reedsville signed their “letters of intent” committing to a four-year Registered Apprenticeship during a brief ceremony yesterday at Bartow Builders in front of family and friends.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Education
Green Bay, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library Names New Director

Monday afternoon the Manitowoc Library Board met in a special session to consider the approval for hiring a new Library Director. After an eleven-minute closed session, the board reconvened and voted unanimously to approve Karin Adams to the position of Director of the Manitowoc Public Library. Adams comes from the...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Chiefs Request Expansion of Field Area

The Manitowoc Chiefs Youth Football Club is looking to expand its field area. According to documents submitted to the Public Infrastructure Committee by the City’s Parks Planner, Brock Wetenkamp, the expansion would be completely contained to the Chiefs’ leased property. He described the expansion as the “squaring off...
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Green Bay#Charity#Uwgb Edu
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Public Works Committee to Give Updates on Ongoing Projects

There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Public Works Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:15 p.m., where they will start by getting input from the public. They will then give updates on several ongoing projects, including the work being...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Manitowoc City Groups to Meet This Evening

Three more meetings are on the agenda today in the City of Manitowoc. The Board of Public Works will be in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m., where they will receive bids for three projects. These include a resurfacing project on the Lincoln Park Tennis Courts, a riverbank project in...
MANITOWOC, WI
travelnowsmart.com

11 Finest Hotels with Pools in Green Bay

Environment-friendly Bay is a lovely city in Wisconsin. It’s described as the house town of a popular NFL Group, the Green Bay Packers. When you’re right here, you’re surrounded by various gorgeous towns, cities, in addition to areas. If you’re looking for impressive resorts with swimming pools in Green Bay, you include the very best location! We have actually assembled a listing of all among the most unique hotels in the city. You’ll have the most remarkable journey of your life. From winter home entertainment to live amusement, the pleasurable is unlimited. Take a look at the emerging cooking scene along with cultural events. The city has whatever for an unforgettable journey.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc American Legion Set to Begin Regional Run

Manitowoc Legion Post 88 is scheduled to take the diamond late this morning (August 3rd) in Midland, Michigan for the opening round of the Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament. The 26-and-5 area squad that won the State championship in Sheboygan last weekend will meet up with Aviston, Illinois (27-1) at...
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

Plans Move Forward for 12-Story Condo Near Lambeau Field

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton City Officials Open Discussion Regarding Legalizing Marijuana

That is a question people have been asking since the 70s, but with many states legalizing it to various degrees, it appears that more and more people are turning to the side of legalization. City officials in Appleton have even opened up a discussion to include the question on a...
APPLETON, WI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Shawano County, WI, Reports Case of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed one case of strangles at a boarding facility in Shawano County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. To read the alert and others, click here. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
ASHWAUBENON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy