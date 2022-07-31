UW-Green Bay’s Nonprofit Leadership Certificate Aims to Strengthen Nonprofit Leaders

www.seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Technical College’s Manitowoc Campus Helps Meet Demand For Nursing Assistants
Lakeshore Technical College’s Manitowoc campus will begin offering nursing assistant program instruction later this month in their newly constructed 1,440-square-foot learning lab. This includes plans to offer the program in their competency-based education format next summer. Certified Nursing Assistants provide direct patient care for hospitals, nursing homes, adult day...
Bank First Promotes Home Grown Talent to Vice-President-Retail Loan Operations Officer
Officials at Bank First have announced the promotion of AJ Spackman to Assistant Vice-President-Retail Loan Operations Officer. Spackman began his career at Bank First in 2012 as a teller. He transitioned to Retail Underwriting, beginning as a Specialist, was later promoted to Retail Underwriting Officer, and most recently held the...
Two Lakeshore High School Graduates Commit to Enhance Their Carpentry Skills with Help from A Local Business
Two Manitowoc County High School graduates have signed letters of intent. Not for any sports, but rather for the trade industry. Jacob Hibbard of Mishicot and Brennan Hynek of Reedsville signed their “letters of intent” committing to a four-year Registered Apprenticeship during a brief ceremony yesterday at Bartow Builders in front of family and friends.
Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
Manitowoc County Expo and Ice Center Board to Talk about the Upcoming Fair
With the Manitowoc County fair only three weeks away, the Manitowoc County Expo and Ice Center Board has a lot to do before it begins. Part of that will be taken care of this evening, as the Board will gather in the Expo Office on Expo Drive at 7:00 p.m.
Manitowoc Public Library Names New Director
Monday afternoon the Manitowoc Library Board met in a special session to consider the approval for hiring a new Library Director. After an eleven-minute closed session, the board reconvened and voted unanimously to approve Karin Adams to the position of Director of the Manitowoc Public Library. Adams comes from the...
Manitowoc Chiefs Request Expansion of Field Area
The Manitowoc Chiefs Youth Football Club is looking to expand its field area. According to documents submitted to the Public Infrastructure Committee by the City’s Parks Planner, Brock Wetenkamp, the expansion would be completely contained to the Chiefs’ leased property. He described the expansion as the “squaring off...
Manitowoc American Legion Baseball Team Arrives in Midland Michigan, Coach Stangel Voices His Pride in the Team
Following an all-night coach bus ride, the Manitowoc American Legion Baseball team arrived in Midland, Michigan this morning (August 2nd) at about 8:45 a.m. eastern time. The Wisconsin state champions will begin competition tomorrow in the Great Lakes Regional Tournament at a stadium on the campus of Northwoods University. After...
Two Rivers Public Works Committee to Give Updates on Ongoing Projects
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Public Works Committee will be in the Council Chambers at 5:15 p.m., where they will start by getting input from the public. They will then give updates on several ongoing projects, including the work being...
Three Manitowoc City Groups to Meet This Evening
Three more meetings are on the agenda today in the City of Manitowoc. The Board of Public Works will be in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m., where they will receive bids for three projects. These include a resurfacing project on the Lincoln Park Tennis Courts, a riverbank project in...
Meet Adam Baier: New Menasha High School Principal
Adam Baier was announced as the new Menasha high school principal and is confident about the upcoming school year.
11 Finest Hotels with Pools in Green Bay
Environment-friendly Bay is a lovely city in Wisconsin. It’s described as the house town of a popular NFL Group, the Green Bay Packers. When you’re right here, you’re surrounded by various gorgeous towns, cities, in addition to areas. If you’re looking for impressive resorts with swimming pools in Green Bay, you include the very best location! We have actually assembled a listing of all among the most unique hotels in the city. You’ll have the most remarkable journey of your life. From winter home entertainment to live amusement, the pleasurable is unlimited. Take a look at the emerging cooking scene along with cultural events. The city has whatever for an unforgettable journey.
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
Manitowoc American Legion Set to Begin Regional Run
Manitowoc Legion Post 88 is scheduled to take the diamond late this morning (August 3rd) in Midland, Michigan for the opening round of the Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament. The 26-and-5 area squad that won the State championship in Sheboygan last weekend will meet up with Aviston, Illinois (27-1) at...
Plans Move Forward for 12-Story Condo Near Lambeau Field
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164...
Appleton City Officials Open Discussion Regarding Legalizing Marijuana
That is a question people have been asking since the 70s, but with many states legalizing it to various degrees, it appears that more and more people are turning to the side of legalization. City officials in Appleton have even opened up a discussion to include the question on a...
Multifamily, affordable housing coming to Green Bay
TWG announced that construction has started on a $59M project that will bring affordable multifamily apartments to Green Bay
Families Invited to Learn More About the Manitowoc Police Department Tonight at the Manitowoc Public Library
The Manitowoc Police Department has teamed up with the Manitowoc Public Library for an event today (August 2nd). The event is known as National Night Out, and as SGT Paul Krock explains, it gives the city police officers the opportunity to interact with the community in a fun and meaningful way.
Shawano County, WI, Reports Case of Strangles
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed one case of strangles at a boarding facility in Shawano County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. To read the alert and others, click here. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine...
Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
