'RING THEM BOYS': Why Justin Simmons paid for his high school alma mater basketball team's championship rings

Aurora Sports Notebook: Breaking down Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail and Eaglecrest football schedules
The 2022 football season in Aurora is just around the corner, with official practices scheduled to begin Aug. 8 and first games allowed on Aug. 25. City teams have their initial schedules in place (though they are subject to change) so here’s a look at some of the highlights for the first three Aurora programs in alphabetical order — Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail and Eaglecrest:
Investigation continues into woman's fatal fall at Empower Field at Mile High
DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) -- The investigation is continuing after a women fell to her death off an escalator at Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night after a Kenny Chesney concert. It's the third death investigation at the stadium since 2015. "That number of deaths seems very high for a...
Locally owned and manufactured Wad-Free is the brainchild of a Denver resident
Local inventor and businessowner Cyndi Bray has recently moved the manufacturing of her product, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, to Englewood’s Peak Manufacturing and Fulfillment. Wad-Free by Brayniacs LLC is a laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Bray, a resident of Denver’s University neighborhood, appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” last fall. Her episode — season 13, episode 5 —aired on Nov. 5.
Meet Stanley Stewart, who’s cut hair for 50 years in Park Hill
We’re making our way through a massive collection of Rocky Mountain News photos that are now in the Denver Public Library’s archives. We polled our readers about which letter “B” subject file we should explore, and you voted for “Barber Shops!”. If you want to...
Dave & Buster's plans 1st location in Colorado Springs
Dave & Buster's, the restaurant and entertainment chain that specializes in food, sports watching and arcade games, is poised to become one of the latest high-profile hospitality brands to expand to Colorado Springs. Based in suburban Dallas and with nearly 150 North American locations, Dave & Buster's plans to open...
Woman who died at Empower Field identified
Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the woman who died at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday as Jimi Goodman, 49. Goodman fell off an escalator railing following a concert by country musician Kenny Chesney, Denver police said. The cause of death was blunt force injuries, and...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs. There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Denver
Are you trying to find the best Mexican restaurants in Denver, CO? I’ve got you covered. From tacos to enchiladas, Denver has a wide array of Mexican foods, and you can find upscale eateries or local hole-in-the-wall joints. Visit a cantina for fantastic food and drinks, or go to...
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
Former Weld County school principal alleges he was fired because of his Christian beliefs
A former high school principal in Weld County this week filed a federal lawsuit against the RE-5J school district claiming he was fired because of his Christianity. Brian Littlefield, a former principal at Roosevelt High School in Johnstown, was fired in 2021 after he spoke to a group of Christian athletes, off of school grounds and with no connection to Roosevelt, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Denver.
Girl whose body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake identified
Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the 11-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake as Harmony Kizer. Harmony, who had autism, was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. Monday near 44th and North Pecos streets, and her body was found in the lake in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood at 7:30 a.m.
Best Brunch in Denver, CO — 20 Top Places!
A rich culture is what beckons many vacationers to Denver, be it for the city’s arts, sports, outdoors, or food. Indeed, the Mile High City is a sophisticated urban jungle littered with creative restaurants that make its food scene a heaven to explore for adventurous foodies. What’s more, you...
Woman dead following escalator accident at Empower Field at Mile High
Police are investigating a fatal escalator accident at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver Saturday night.
Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified
DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m Investigators discovered The post Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified appeared first on KRDO.
Woman falls to her death at Empower Field
DENVER — A woman died after falling off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night. The initial call for an outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. came in at 10:52 p.m., Denver Police Department (DPD) said. Investigators determined the woman was attending the Kenny Chesney...
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questions
DougCo superintendent Erin KaneScreen shot from Next 9News YouTube Channel. (Castle Rock, CO) During an interview with 9News anchor Kyle Clark Monday, DougCo superintendent Erin Kane expressed her optimism for the start of the new year next week. Yet, she said, she's plagued by lower teacher pay than neighboring districts, declining enrollment in one part of the county, and a community divided over recent school board actions.
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam flood
Hikers walk near the Castlewood Canyon Dam remains.Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Franktown, Colo.) When the Castlewood Canyon Dam burst 89 years ago, the water traveled over 40 miles into Denver, submerging the city in four feet of water.
Hot dog stand owner worries about future in Cherry Creek
DENVER — Like most neighborhoods in Denver, Cherry Creek seems to change by the day. Construction cranes tower above new, multistory buildings beginning to take shape. Google Maps can barely keep up with all the progress, but there's no need to update the corner of East 3rd Avenue and Milwaukee Street.
Fugitive captured in small town Colorado after months 'on the run' through multiple states
On August 3, the US Marshals Service announced that they have successfully captured a fugitive wanted for a Texas murder in the small Colorado town of Monument, found just north of Colorado Springs. Fugitive John W. Bagwell, 19, was wanted by the Austin, Texas Police Department for his alleged role...
