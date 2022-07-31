Warren Moon: Kyler Murray homework clause is a “slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks”

Rob Walton and Greg Penner may be having second thoughts about what they’re about to get themselves into. When the league’s owners meet next week in Minnesota to approve the purchase of the Broncos by the Wal-Mart heir and his son-in-law, Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to all owners regarding tampering and tanking, in the aftermath of the suspension imposed Tuesday on Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO