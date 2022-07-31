Warren Moon: Kyler Murray homework clause is a “slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks”

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
the variant
3d ago
if you're going to get paid that kind of money, and you are known for being on your phone while watching film ( which he is known for) then you have no one to blame but yourself. This has nothing to do with race, it has to do with him as an individual
Reply
5
Related
Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral
The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
Popculture
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update
Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
Steelers change QB order on Day 6 of camp
The Steelers changed the order of their quarterbacks, providing more opportunity to rookie Kenny Pickett during the team’s first passed practice of training camp.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Tyrann Mathieu News
The New Orleans Saints are currently without defensive back Tyrann Mathieu due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he will return. Mathieu, who starred collegiately at LSU, missed the first week of Saints training camp. "Initially, there was hope that Tyrann Mathieu would be able to rejoin the Saints this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Russell Received Just One Scholarship Offer in High School
He attended San Francisco where he had one of the best freshman years in the school’s history.
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge’s order explanation of Deshaun Watson suspension somehow makes it even worse
NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s explanation for recommending a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson is not going over well. It was a lengthy wait for a disciplinary ruling to be reached regarding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by multiple women of sexual assault and misconduct during massage therapy sessions.
AthlonSports.com
Former NFL Player Furious With Deshaun Watson Suspension Length
Former NFL players Silas Redd Jr. is furious with the length of Deshaun Watson's suspension. Redd, the former Penn State and USC running back, took to Twitter this Monday afternoon to share his reaction to the Watson punishment ruling. Redd, who played one season for Washington during his NFL career,...
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie felt like he belonged from Day 1
When the Eagles opened training camp last week, Jason Kelce was still recovering from a bout of COVID and did not practice. The rookie second-round pick from the first snap of his first training camp practice was inserted into the first-team offense in place of an all-time great in the middle of one of the best offensive lines in football.
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to owners next week in Minnesota, about tampering and tanking
Rob Walton and Greg Penner may be having second thoughts about what they’re about to get themselves into. When the league’s owners meet next week in Minnesota to approve the purchase of the Broncos by the Wal-Mart heir and his son-in-law, Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to all owners regarding tampering and tanking, in the aftermath of the suspension imposed Tuesday on Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alexander gives Jets D 'Coke with a little something in it'
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Kwon Alexander flew around the field in his first practice with the New York Jets, making plays and popping pads. “It felt legendary, man,” the veteran linebacker said with a smile Monday. And it was certainly a solid first impression for Alexander, who had his coaches raving about him. “He’s awesome,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich gushed. “He’s got this infectious energy about himself, he’s got an edge to him. He’s got the ability to elevate people around him.
NBC Sports
NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension
The NFL has appealed Judge Sue Robinson’s recommendation that Deshaun Watson be suspended six games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Focus, Commissioner Roger Goodell will appoint someone outside the league office to hear the appeal. Robinson issued her recommendation...
NBC Sports
Tony Buzbee calls a Thursday press conference regarding Deshaun Watson
On Monday, lawyer Tony Buzbee said he has nothing to say about the NFL’s process for imposing discipline on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Thursday, he’ll have plenty to say, apparently. Buzbee has called a press conference for 1:00 p.m. CT on Thursday. The stated purpose is “to...
NBC Sports
Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams
SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Undrafted Carson Strong reflects on path to joining Eagles
Carson Strong went to the Senior Bowl and showed everybody his knee was healthy. Then he went to the Combine and showed everybody his knee was healthy. Then he sat and watched seven rounds of the NFL draft and realized that despite round after round of physicals and a clean bill of health from his doctors, nobody really believed his knee was healthy.
NBC Sports
Eagles’ Davis starts to shine as the pads come on
Just about everyone who has seen Jordan Davis this summer pretty much thinks or says the same thing: “Bleep, he’s big.”. His teammates are no exception. “He’s huge,” veteran linebacker Kyzir White said. “I’ve never seen somebody like that. I ain’t even going to lie. Glad he’s on our side.”
Comments / 2