University of Alabama, Fanatics create partnership to reimagine the college fan experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium

James Spann forecasts showers, storms for parts of Alabama today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving eastward across Alabama early this morning. Stronger storms are producing heavy rain, strong, gusty winds, lots of lightning and some loud thunder. We will continue to see scattered storms through the day. It won’t rain everywhere, but some spots will see a good summer soaker. Away from the storms, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high around 90 degrees. The average high for Birmingham on July 19 is 91.

