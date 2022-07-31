University of Alabama, Fanatics create partnership to reimagine the college fan experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium

rss.alabamanewscenter.com
James Spann: Random, scattered storms fire up again in Alabama this afternoon
James Spann has a deja vu weather forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. HOT, HUMID, A FEW AFTERNOON STORMS: Alabama’s weather won’t change much today. It will be partly sunny, hot and humid with random, scattered showers and thunderstorms mostly between 2 and 10 p.m. Odds of any one spot getting wet this afternoon are 35-45%, and the high will be at or just over 90 degrees. The average high for Birmingham on July 26 is 91.
Fuel up deliciously at Jasper’s Bayou Fresh Seafood
The very idea of gas-station sushi is so incongruous that it was lampooned in a memorable Esurance commercial. The ad was funny. Zhu Jianjun thinks so, too. And he talks about it, and laughs about it, even as he proudly serves colorful rainbow rolls and beautiful salmon nigiri to customers – familiar and frequently new – in his little café that shares space with a gas station in Jasper.
Alabama team uncovers 6 potential projects, new insights at Farnborough
Alabama’s business recruitment team wrapped up its mission at the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow with its sights on at least six growth project opportunities and fresh insights into the trends shaping the future of aerospace, aviation and defense. While in London and at Farnborough, the Alabama working team engaged...
Alabama Music Makers: Mauldin and the Watchmen fuse metal and country
A quartet made up half and half of Alabamians and Georgians is on a double genre-bending mission to fuse two types of music to create something new. Mauldin and the Watchmen are fusing country and metal together to make music the band hopes will appeal to fans of both types of music as well as those open to new sounds.
Legacy remains of WSY, Alabama’s first radio station
Innovation is at the historic heart of Alabama Power, beginning with its founding in 1906 and Capt. William Patrick Lay’s vision of electrifying the state by harnessing the power of Alabama’s rivers. But the company’s embrace of another cutting-edge technology, just 16 years after Alabama Power’s incorporation, is...
Can’t Miss Alabama: Summertime favorites include Birmingham Restaurant Week
Plan your weekend around the city’s dynamic food scene. The summer edition of Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) features deals from about 50 locally owned restaurants, bars and food trucks with $5-$50 prix fixe menus, multicourse chef-curated meals and bartender-created cocktails. Ranging from fried chicken to barbecue to steak to octopus, BRW offers dishes for every taste bud. With to-go and dine-in options, anyone can indulge in a BRW meal through Saturday, July 30. Click restaurant sign-up to learn more. Follow the links for the complete list of participating restaurants and events. Social media hash tags are #BRW2022 and #BhamRestWeek.
Defense contractor Kratos plans to add 76 jobs at Birmingham, Alabama, facility
San Diego-based Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. announced plans Tuesday to expand its newly established business unit in Birmingham. With the support of critical enhancement programs provided by the state, Jefferson County and the city of Birmingham, Kratos expects to add 76 jobs and make approximately $8.6 million in capital investments in its Birmingham facility over the next five years.
James Spann: Summer mix of sun, scattered storms for Alabama
James Spann forecasts showers, storms for parts of Alabama today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving eastward across Alabama early this morning. Stronger storms are producing heavy rain, strong, gusty winds, lots of lightning and some loud thunder. We will continue to see scattered storms through the day. It won’t rain everywhere, but some spots will see a good summer soaker. Away from the storms, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high around 90 degrees. The average high for Birmingham on July 19 is 91.
James Spann: Strong storms over parts of north, central Alabama
RADAR CHECK: A band of strong thunderstorms is lined up from northern Bibb County, around West Blocton, through the Birmingham metro, then to near Gadsden and Weiss Lake at midafternoon. These storms are producing heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning. They are moving slowly to the east/southeast and will slowly diminish after sunset.
Efficiency Forward grant from the Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund helps Urban Ministry bring comfort to clients
“Compassion and wholeness” – those are the watchwords for Urban Ministry, a faith-based nonprofit focused on supporting residents in the West End neighborhood of Birmingham and helping to build a thriving community there. Those words translate into a host of programs and services provided by Urban Ministry that...
For a century, Shaia’s has been ‘tailored to our customers’ needs’
Ken is no socks and no tie. J.L. is full suit. J.L. plans, organizes and can measure to perfection. Ken is a self-proclaimed spontaneous nonconformist. Both are pocket square- or handkerchief-in-the-jacket-pocket kind of guys. Like the merchandise they carry in their store, they have impeccable style and generational appeal with...
Birmingham-area home sales decline 14% year-over-year in June
Sales: According to the Greater Alabama MLS, June home sales in the Birmingham area decreased 14.1% year-over-year (Y/Y) from 1,980 to 1,691 closed transactions. Going against seasonal trends, sales decreased 2.8% from May. Sales are down 7.1% year-to-date. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report. For all...
Tuscaloosa-area home sales increase 7.7% year-over-year in June
Sales: According to the Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors, June home sales in the area increased 7.7% year-over-year (Y/Y) from 362 to 390 closed transactions. Following seasonal trends, sales increased 13.4% from May. Sales are up 2.9% year-to-date. Two more resources to review: Quarterly Report and Annual Report. For all Tuscaloosa-area...
