The Origins Of Weed: How The Plant Spread Across The World

Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Benzinga
China Retaliates Against Taiwan After Pelosi Visit: What It Means For Semiconductors, Other Key Sectors
China imposed a new set of commercial sanctions on Taiwan on Wednesday as an apparent retaliation after the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi visited the island country on Tuesday as part of an official Indo-Pacific tour in the face of aggressive warnings from Chinese officials. China’s newly...
Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Slapped With US Sanctions Linked To Russia's Ukraine Invasion
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend, Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, in Tuesday's latest round of sanctions. The sanctions are a part of a series of measures targeting Kremlin elites in the Biden administration's latest attempt to punish Moscow for its ongoing war in Ukraine. Kabaeva, who...
Nancy Pelosi Says 'We Come In Peace' And Won't 'Abandon' Taiwan As Chinese Jets Invade Taipei
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she came to Taiwan to make it "unequivocally clear" that the U.S. would not "abandon" the island as her visit irked the Chinese government. "Forty-three years ago, America made a promise to always stand with Taiwan... today our delegation came to Taiwan to...
Tactical 'Provocative' Move: China Brings Warships, Planes Near Taiwan Strait Ahead of Nancy Pelosi's Anticipated Visit
Amid speculations over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan, several Chinese warplanes were reportedly spotted close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. What Happened: Mounting tensions between the U.S. and China over Pelosi visiting the island nation where China claims sovereignty has alerted the...
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
Pelosi Lands In Taiwan As China Begins Live Fire Exercises: What You Need To Know
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat whose visit to Taiwan on Tuesday is heating up Sino-American relations, is a longtime critic of China and has been a forthright human rights advocate throughout her career. Recall in 1991, when — as a representative of California's fifth district — Pelosi joined...
Biden Administration Looks To Cool Off Tensions With China Over Nancy Pelosi: 'We Do Not Support Taiwan Independence'
To diffuse tensions between the U.S. and China over Nancy Pelosi’s unconfirmed trip to Taiwan, the White House National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said the U.S. position on Taiwan remains what it has been over the last four decades. What Happened: Kirby stressed that any visit to the...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Fiji Islands Decriminalize Hemp
Fiji's Parliament on Friday approved an amendment to the drug law that aims to decriminalize hemp and pave the way for industrial use of the plant in the country. According to the amendment, cannabis plants with up to 1% THC would no longer be controlled under the Illicit Drugs Control Act.
Medical Cannabis Is Now Legal In Switzerland! What About Recreational?
Starting August 1, medical cannabis is legal in Switzerland. With the modification of the Swiss Narcotics Law, which changed the legal status of cannabis, patients can now obtain medical marijuana through a simple prescription from their doctor. Before medical cannabis was legalized patients had to apply to the Federal Office of Public Health.
Sanofi, Innovent Biologics Collaborate On Cancer Treatments In China
SAR408701 (tusamitamab ravtansine) is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting a cell-surface glycoprotein that is highly expressed in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gastric cancer, and other cancers. SAR408701 is currently in a Phase 3 study for second-line NSCLC and global Phase 2 studies in additional indications, including first-line NSCLC, gastric...
Salesforce Shuts Hong Kong Office Amid Brewing US - China Tensions; Consolidates Partnership With Alibaba
Salesforce, Inc CRM consolidated its strategic partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to expand the presence of its software relationship management software in the country, TechCrunch reports. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of Salesforce's software across Greater China. The move helped Salesforce optimize its business structure to...
Tencent Goes Aggressive On Its Overseas Endeavors As Domestic Crackdown Pinches
Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY looks to raise its stake in French video game group UbiSoft Entertainment Inc UBSFY in its quest to tap the overseas market, Reuters reports. Tencent, which purchased a 5% stake in Ubisoft in 2018, has expressed interest in increasing its stake in the firm. Tencent reportedly...
War, Acreage Surprises Lead To Volatility In Grain Markets
The USDA’s June Acreage report showed less acreage planted in soybeans and more in corn than was expected in the spring. Ag producers had additional crops risks to contend with this season, including a war, ongoing pandemic and heightened inflation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s June Acreage report revealed...
Xi Jinping's Official Mouthpiece Invokes Mao Zedong Amid Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit: 'Will Fight Back If Others Invade Us'
China’s Communist Party (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times warned the U.S. of retaliation after the House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island angered Xi Jinping's government. Xi government's flagship newspaper published quotes from the founder of the People's Republic of China (PRC), Mao Zedong, on...
Zelenskyy Seeks Xi Jinping's Support To End Vladimir Putin's War In Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is seeking an opportunity to speak "directly" with the Chinese President Xi Jinping to end the Russia-Ukraine War. Zelenskyy said his country had consistently sought close ties with China in the years preceding the conflict and urged Beijing to bring the fighting to a stop.
U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Falls
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after the Wall Street closed slightly lower in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Starbucks Corporation SBUX. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set...
NY Attorney For Russian Arms Dealer Viktor Bout Is Confident About Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap, Calls It A 'Fair Trade'
The lawyer for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said Monday he was “confident” the U.S. and Russia will work out a deal to swap his client for WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan and that it would be a fair trade. Steve Zissou, Bout’s...
U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead of Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade on Thursday after the Dow Jones jumped over 400 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Eli Lilly and Company LLY, Kellogg Company K and Block, Inc. SQ. The Challenger job-cut...
