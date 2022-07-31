What Is Synthetic Cannabis? Is It Dangerous?

www.benzinga.com
How To Calculate THC Dosage For Cannabis Edibles
This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. “Dude I ate way too many special brownies” We've all been there once, or we know someone who has. Or perhaps the opposite happened, you had some cannabis edibles and ended up feeling absolutely nothing. We honestly don't know what's worse.
Fiji Islands Decriminalize Hemp
Fiji's Parliament on Friday approved an amendment to the drug law that aims to decriminalize hemp and pave the way for industrial use of the plant in the country. According to the amendment, cannabis plants with up to 1% THC would no longer be controlled under the Illicit Drugs Control Act.
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Payment And Rewards Platform Spendr Expands Into Michigan
Spendr, the first all-in-one cannabis payment and rewards app for consumers and dispensaries is launching in Michigan at the Endo Cannabis Center in Adrian. ’We are thrilled to be launching in Michigan at the Endo Cannabis Center in Adrian,” said Lucas Gould, founder and CEO of Spendr. Created and...
Pieris Stops Work On Cancer Med, Tested In Combo With Eli Lilly Drugs
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc PIRS decided to end work on Cinrebafusp alfa (PRS-343), a 4-1BB/HER2 anticalin-based bispecific, as part of a strategic pipeline prioritization to focus its resources. The drug was slapped with an FDA clinical hold in July 2020. In August, Eli Lilly And Co LLY announced a trial collaboration...
FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On BioCryst's BCX9930 Program For Rare Blood Disorder
The FDA lifted a partial clinical hold on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc's BCRX BCX9930 program. The company will resume enrollment under revised protocols at a reduced dose of 400 mg twice daily of BCX9930. This includes the REDEEM-1 & REDEEM-2 trials in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and the RENEW trial in C3...
