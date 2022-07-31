Wondering How To Travel With Medical Marijuana? Your Questions Answered

On Election Day in 2012, voters in Colorado approved a ballot initiative legalizing the recreational use and sale of cannabis, making the state the first in the U.S. to do so. Eighteen other states, Washington, D.C., and Guam would go on to legalize the drug in the next 10 years as public support for legalization rose rapidly – despite marijuana being illegal at the federal level.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO