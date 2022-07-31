www.brownwoodnews.com
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Game Warden to speak at BCRW luncheon on Aug. 12
The Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold its August meeting on Friday, Aug. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Brownwood Country Club. The guest speaker will be Brad Reeves, Brown County Game Warden, who will be discussing “The Life of a Game Warden”. You do not...
brownwoodnews.com
Texas Juvenile Justice Department facing ‘grim’ situation
It is not looking good in the state’s juvenile department. Across the five juvenile detention centers for the state of Texas, all are facing staff wide shortages with a turnover rate of over 70%, continual cuts in funding especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now for Operation Lonestar. Currently...
brownwoodnews.com
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill, 75, was born on May 18, 1947, to Carl and Louise (Grillette) Hill in Abilene, Texas. After a long illness, Janie went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday July 30, 2022. She was 1965 graduate of Jim Ned High School. Janie went on...
koxe.com
Suspect in Santa Anna Shooting Arrested
A man was arrested Tuesday evening following a shooting in Santa Anna. Santa Anna Police, Coleman County Sheriff’s Department and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden responded to the 800 block of South 8th Street shortly after 8:00 pm Tuesday. According to Santa Anna Police, what started out...
brownwoodnews.com
Lynn Parker
Karl Lynn Parker, 62, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 with his family by his side. Visitation with family will be held at the Western Heritage Cowboy Church 88 US-183 Hwy, Goldthwaite, TX 76844 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in the Western Heritage Cowboy Church, 88 US-183 Hwy, Goldthwaite, TX 76844 with interment to follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Russ Bristol officiating.
koxe.com
Man Charged with Assault in Brownwood
The Brownwood Police Department released the following press release Monday:. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:20 am, officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3500 blk of Rhodes Road. The caller reported to dispatch, hearing a male and female physically fighting inside an apartment.
brownwoodnews.com
Jesse Guerrero
Jesse Guerrero, age 53, of Coleman, died Friday, July 29, 2022, in Brown County. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dick Schultz, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
San Angelo LIVE!
Ballinger Man Signs Plea Deal in Brutal Capital Murder at San Angelo Hotel
SAN ANGELO, TX – A Ballinger man signed a plea deal Wednesday afternoon in a brutal capital murder shooting death at a San Angelo hotel sentencing him to 40 years in a Texas prison. According to the court admonishments, published on Aug. 3, Cody Salazar, 32, of Ballinger, along...
Police: Man shot in stomach during argument about finances in Santa Anna
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a man was shot in the stomach during an argument about finances in Santa Anna Tuesday night. The shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of S 8th Street around 8:10 p.m. Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting, and […]
brownwoodnews.com
Bennie A. Flynn
Bennie A. Flynn, age 75, died Friday, July 29, 2022 in Coleman, Texas. He was born on November 24, 1946 in Breckenridge, Texas, a son of Ben Flynn and Olive Stanger Flynn. In 1961 he moved with his family to Coleman where he graduated from Coleman High School in 1965. He graduated from the University of Texas in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. In 1974 he received a Master of Science degree in Hospital Administration from Trinity University. Bennie spent many years in hospital administration and later as a consultant in the health care industry. He retired to Coleman County in 1997 where he lived, worked, hunted and fished on his beloved Flynn Farm. He was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Coleman.
San Angelo LIVE!
Driver High on the Reefer Arrested with a Duffle Bag Full of Weed
EARLY – Police in the City of Early in Brown County arrested a driver early Tuesday for possession of a duffle bag full of marijuana. According to the Early Police Department, on Tuesday Aug. 2, shortly after midnight Officer Taylor Fletcher stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of Garmon Drive.
brownwoodnews.com
Joe Moore
Funeral services for Joe Moore, 92, of Brownwood, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Heartland Funeral Home with interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at the funeral home.
brownwoodnews.com
Jimmie Wayne Smith
Jimmie Wayne Smith, 90, of Brownwood, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence. The family will host a time of reflection and visitation Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral service honoring Jimmie’s life 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Santa Anna Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood ISD offering free and reduced-price meals
Brownwood ISD announced its policy 2022-23 for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the attached current income eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request. Starting on August 8, 2022, Brownwood ISD will...
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
brownwoodnews.com
Coleman Man Killed in Wreck Northwest of Bangs
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information concerning a traffic fatality in Brown County which happened at 9:21 pm Friday, July 29. According to the DPS report, the wreck was on Farm to Market Road 585, three miles northwest of Bangs. The driver of a 2008 GMC Sierra...
brownwoodnews.com
40 UNDER 40: Roy Byrd
NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. The career path Roy Byrd admittedly attempted to avoid prior to college turned out to be the perfect fit...
brownwoodnews.com
David Thomas Jones
David Thomas Jones, age 70, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. Services for David are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Mary Ann Tindol
Mary Ann Tindol, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away June 14, 2022. A celebration of life for Mary Ann will be held at 11AM on Saturday, August 6th in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.
brownwoodnews.com
Fadin’ Flames Cornhole Tournament set for Aug. 7
VFW Post 3278 is hosting the Fadin’ Flames Cornhole Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at its location at 2300 Stephen F. Austin. All proceeds will go toward Brown County volunteer fire departments. Boards open at 10:30 a.m. and bags fly at 11 a.m., bring your own partner. There will...
