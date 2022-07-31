Kirtland: Organizers set date for 18th annual Slovenian Sausage Festival

www.news-herald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Related
geauganews.com
Oak and Embers Tavern
Are you interested in sharing your article with Geauga News? Send it directly to drafts@geauganews.com.
News-Herald.com
Heritage Club to meet Aug. 11
The Heritage Club of Northeast Ohio will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 11, the Family Restaurant, 1945 Mentor Ave. in Painesville. The club will assemble in the meeting facility and follow the restaurant’s novel coronavirus precautions. The featured speaker will be Neil Harrison, owner of the...
News-Herald.com
Northeast Ohio libraries offer a variety of digital services
Libraries have become more digital since the pandemic. With many more moving further in the direction of technology many libraries offer digital services as well as modern technology for check out. Euclid Public Library offers a variety of digital options for patrons. Before the pandemic, the library offered virtual tours...
Spooky festival features dozens of hearses, costumed Frankensteins and a real Munster
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- After six years of hosting the Haunted Garage Sale and Hearse Drive-in at Cahoon Park in Bay Village, the Cleveland Haunt Club moved its seventh annual event to Weiss Field in Avon Lake. Organizers felt the festival had outgrown the smaller Cahoon venue. It’s a good...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salty Mary’s inches toward opening day with benefit, ‘practice’ dinner: West Shore Chatter
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- It’s getting close. That’s what Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar and Tavern is promising eager diners who are awaiting the eatery’s grand opening. Some lucky folks have been invited to a preview open house benefiting the Village Project. The event will include food, drinks and prizes. Since it’s an invitation-only event, I’m not sharing all the details.
News-Herald.com
Things To Do
Enduring act California Speedbag celebrating ‘Little Guns’ vinyl release with Beachland Ballroom gig. Just a couple of Northeast Ohio kids who grew up to help craft an underground alt-country gem of a record — that’s Gary Lupico and Russell Sherman. Together in the early ‘90s, the musicians as part of Cleveland band California...
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Mayfield Heights will hold grand opening Aug. 4
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A new Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream shop is opening in Mayfield Heights. And according to the store’s owner, customers-to-be can hardly wait. “I’m getting calls every day asking when are we going to open,” said owner Jennifer Leskovac. “People are saying they’re tired of driving to Twinsburg and Northfield (the nearest Handel’s locations) and want to know when we’re opening.”
Here are five adventures you can take in Northeast Ohio before summer ends
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. It seems like it was just yesterday that school let out for the summer. And, yet, here we are in August!. Don't worry, though, summer...
RELATED PEOPLE
coolcleveland.com
The Cuyahoga County Fair Returns to Berea for Six Days of Fun
The county fair schedule continues to cut a swath through northeast Ohio and this week it arrives in Cuyahoga County with the annual event at the fairgrounds in Berea. It kicks off with a parade and opening ceremony from noon-1pm Tuesday August 9 and continues through Sunday August 14 with the displays of everything from flower arrangements to giant vegetables, 4H judging, rides, animals and lots of food you shouldn’t be eating on a regular basis. But hey, it’s the fair and it only happens once a year. Throughout the week, fairgoers can see strolling performances of a dog stunt show, the Reflector human mirror ball and the Jason D’Vaude Art of Fire show.
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
3 great burger places in Cleveland
If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News-Herald.com
Northeast Ohio libraries use storytime, book clubs, events to connect with community
Northeast Ohio libraries underwent a massive upheaval in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic but have been able to thrive by adapting storytimes and other events. Euclid Public Library offers a variety of clubs, programs and events that are geared toward educating and enthralling their residents. Karla Bowman, adult services...
The Hidden Gems of ... Old Brooklyn
As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year.
News-Herald.com
Happenings — what’s coming up in Northeast Ohio starting Aug. 5
Here is a brief rundown of some coming entertainment options in Northeast Ohio. Make submissions for consideration via email to entertainment@morningjournal.com or entertainment@news-herald.com. You must include a phone number and/or web address for publication. Art. Chagrin Arts: 88 N. Main St., Chagrin Falls, presents. Call 440 Christkindl Market, Nov. 11...
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive Sushi
After watching NOPE at the movie theater in Westlake (I thought NOPE was a great movie, but man, certain parts got my heart racing!), I was hungry. Since I was craving sushi, I went to Yuzu King Japanese Cuisine, which is located in a small strip mall a few minutes away from Crocker Park.
News-Herald.com
Perry Center of Lake County invites community to Aug. 13 open house
Perry Center of Lake County is hoping to increase awareness about its services and programs during an upcoming open house. The event is slated from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at the center, which is located in the Manchester West building at 4261 Manchester Road in Perry Village. “We’re...
Adorable! Cleveland Zoo’s latest birth announcement
The Cleveland Zoo is celebrating the birth of one of its newest family members!
News-Herald.com
Mentor library hosting Daddy & Daughter Hair Factory
The library is hosting a Daddy & Daughter Hair Factory, so grownups can “brush up” on some easy hairstyles for their kids. The Daddy & Daughter Hair Factory will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 13, at Mentor Public Library’s Main Branch, 8215 Mentor Ave. The adults will learn hairstyles they can recreate at home, paint their child’s nails, and enjoy a yummy snack with their kid. The program also gives a chance for families to “gel” and create bonding moments that kids cherish.
Comments / 0