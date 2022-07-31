Is Cannabis Good Or Bad For The Digestive System?

www.benzinga.com
How To Calculate THC Dosage For Cannabis Edibles
This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. “Dude I ate way too many special brownies” We've all been there once, or we know someone who has. Or perhaps the opposite happened, you had some cannabis edibles and ended up feeling absolutely nothing. We honestly don't know what's worse.
Medical Cannabis Is Now Legal In Switzerland! What About Recreational?
Starting August 1, medical cannabis is legal in Switzerland. With the modification of the Swiss Narcotics Law, which changed the legal status of cannabis, patients can now obtain medical marijuana through a simple prescription from their doctor. Before medical cannabis was legalized patients had to apply to the Federal Office of Public Health.
Fiji Islands Decriminalize Hemp
Fiji's Parliament on Friday approved an amendment to the drug law that aims to decriminalize hemp and pave the way for industrial use of the plant in the country. According to the amendment, cannabis plants with up to 1% THC would no longer be controlled under the Illicit Drugs Control Act.
What Are Whales Doing With Cigna
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cigna CI. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Gilead Sciences Bets $400M On Inflammatory Diseases Focused UK Based Firm
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD has agreed to acquire MiroBio, a privately-held U.K.-based biotechnology company focused on restoring immune balance with agonists targeting immune inhibitory receptors. Gilead will pay approximately $405 million in cash. The acquisition will provide Gilead with MiroBio's proprietary discovery platform and the entire portfolio of immune inhibitory...
FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On BioCryst's BCX9930 Program For Rare Blood Disorder
The FDA lifted a partial clinical hold on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc's BCRX BCX9930 program. The company will resume enrollment under revised protocols at a reduced dose of 400 mg twice daily of BCX9930. This includes the REDEEM-1 & REDEEM-2 trials in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and the RENEW trial in C3...
CVS Health Q2 Sales Up Across Insurance & Pharmacy, Lifts Annual Outlook
CVS Health Corp's CVS Q2 sales increased 11% Y/Y to $80.6 billion, beating the consensus of $76.37 billion. Prescriptions filled increased 1.6% on a 30-day equivalent basis, driven by increased utilization and the impact of an extended cough, cold, and flu season, partially offset by decreased COVID-19 vaccinations. Excluding the...
