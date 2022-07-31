What Cannabis Lounges Could Mean For The Future Of Weed Consumption

www.benzinga.com
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Payment And Rewards Platform Spendr Expands Into Michigan
Spendr, the first all-in-one cannabis payment and rewards app for consumers and dispensaries is launching in Michigan at the Endo Cannabis Center in Adrian. ’We are thrilled to be launching in Michigan at the Endo Cannabis Center in Adrian,” said Lucas Gould, founder and CEO of Spendr. Created and...
How Does Cannabis Affect Sleep And Dreaming?
This article was originally published on Leafly and appears here with permission. Mind & Matter’ is a monthly column by Nick Jikomes, PhD, Leafly’s Director of Science and Innovation. Many cannabis consumers report that cannabis helps them with sleep issues, or that consumption of high-THC cannabis makes them...
Fiji Islands Decriminalize Hemp
Fiji's Parliament on Friday approved an amendment to the drug law that aims to decriminalize hemp and pave the way for industrial use of the plant in the country. According to the amendment, cannabis plants with up to 1% THC would no longer be controlled under the Illicit Drugs Control Act.
