Louisiana State

Insuring a home costs more, and not just because of hurricanes

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 3 days ago
theadvocate.com

Louisiana’s insurance commissioner looking for funds to lure insurers here

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is trying to get state leaders to identify available funds for a revived incentive program aimed at luring insurers into Louisiana’s troubled market. The Insure Louisiana Incentive Program was created in 2006 following hurricanes Katrina and Rita, when larger insurers packed up and left...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready

Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchitoches Times

Parish to get almost $1 million for broadband

Natchitoches Parish was awarded $947,947.34 in GUMBO funding for broadband. Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state lawmakers, locally elected leaders in North Louisiana and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed to announce a $130 million investment from the America Rescue Plan to bring more affordable and accessible internet to more than 66,000 households and small businesses through Internet Service Providers in 50 parishes.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Latest Louisiana COVID wave beginning to slow with numbers trending downward

The state's latest COVID surge is beginning to slow, per updated numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health. The state unveiled a new COVID dashboard today after taking down their public COVID-tracking website last week for maintenance. In the time away, the state's numbers trended in the right direction...
LOUISIANA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Gov. Edwards and GOHSEP announced that an additional $253 million dollars has been allocated to 25 Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program

Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, this round of HMGP funding will be used to support ongoing recovery and mitigation projects and is in addition to the first installment of $85 million that was allocated earlier this year. Through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 the federal...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Many new laws take effect in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several new laws, which passed during this year’s Louisiana Legislative Session, go into effect starting Monday, Aug. 1. Some of the laws address marijuana, speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, juvenile crime, sexual assault and your hairstyle. To start, there are new rules on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Three arrested on charges of defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE – Three Louisiana residents face felony charges after allegedly defrauding a state program that offers sales tax refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. Based on a Presidential declaration, citizens can apply for a refund of sales tax they paid on items lost during a...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Concealed carry law for veterans takes effect in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly 300,000 people can now carry a concealed weapon in Louisiana. A measure authored by Monroe senator Jay Morris allows honorably discharged veterans and active-duty military members to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training. “Our veterans are the reasons we are able to enjoy...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client

Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Katie Laroche, age 54, a resident of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty as charged in a federal court in Louisiana on July 27, 2022, to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343 in connection with embezzling more than $200,000.
DALLAS, TX

