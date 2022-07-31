Insuring a home costs more, and not just because of hurricanes

www.stmarynow.com
Insurance Commissioner says Louisiana homeowners market in "crisis"
In much of south Louisiana, insurers are in retreat after feeling pinched by hundreds of thousands of claims worth billions of dollars, the newspapers report.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana’s insurance commissioner looking for funds to lure insurers here
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is trying to get state leaders to identify available funds for a revived incentive program aimed at luring insurers into Louisiana’s troubled market. The Insure Louisiana Incentive Program was created in 2006 following hurricanes Katrina and Rita, when larger insurers packed up and left...
Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready
Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
Natchitoches Times
Parish to get almost $1 million for broadband
Natchitoches Parish was awarded $947,947.34 in GUMBO funding for broadband. Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state lawmakers, locally elected leaders in North Louisiana and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed to announce a $130 million investment from the America Rescue Plan to bring more affordable and accessible internet to more than 66,000 households and small businesses through Internet Service Providers in 50 parishes.
L'Observateur
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
(The Center Square) — A secretary with the Washington Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Washington Parish Fire Protection...
NOLA.com
Louisiana to get $134 million to make roads, bridges and other infrastructure more resilient
Louisiana will get $134 million over the next five years from a $7.3 billion pot of federal money to address climate change impacts on transportation, the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Friday. And officials said even more could be coming through competitive grants. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly...
Two new Louisiana laws go into effect, what do they mean for you?
Two new Louisiana laws go into effect, protecting people's constitutional rights, according to Peter Robins-Brown, Executive Director of Louisiana Progress.
lafourchegazette.com
Latest Louisiana COVID wave beginning to slow with numbers trending downward
The state's latest COVID surge is beginning to slow, per updated numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health. The state unveiled a new COVID dashboard today after taking down their public COVID-tracking website last week for maintenance. In the time away, the state's numbers trended in the right direction...
stmarynow.com
St. Mary government receives another $2.3 million in Ida mitigation funding
A second round of Hurricane Ida hazard mitigation funding from the state will more than double the St. Mary Parish government’s share of the money for “ongoing recovery and mitigation projects,” according to the Governor’s Office. In all, 25 parishes will share $253 million, the office...
State Of Louisiana Still Sharing A Misleading COVID Statistic
There are still some lingering reminders of the COVID Pandemic around, but some experts have already declared that the situation has moved from "pandemic" to "endemic". Which, by a technical definition, the fact that we are operating under pretty normal standards is the indication that we're in the "endemic" phase.
Gov. Edwards and GOHSEP announced that an additional $253 million dollars has been allocated to 25 Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, this round of HMGP funding will be used to support ongoing recovery and mitigation projects and is in addition to the first installment of $85 million that was allocated earlier this year. Through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 the federal...
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
Many new laws take effect in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several new laws, which passed during this year’s Louisiana Legislative Session, go into effect starting Monday, Aug. 1. Some of the laws address marijuana, speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, juvenile crime, sexual assault and your hairstyle. To start, there are new rules on...
L'Observateur
Three arrested on charges of defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE – Three Louisiana residents face felony charges after allegedly defrauding a state program that offers sales tax refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. Based on a Presidential declaration, citizens can apply for a refund of sales tax they paid on items lost during a...
KNOE TV8
Concealed carry law for veterans takes effect in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly 300,000 people can now carry a concealed weapon in Louisiana. A measure authored by Monroe senator Jay Morris allows honorably discharged veterans and active-duty military members to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training. “Our veterans are the reasons we are able to enjoy...
WWL-TV
Louisiana native becomes first Black four-star General in U.S. Marine history
NEW ORLEANS — Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley of Louisiana was confirmed to be a four-star general in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is the first Black four-star general in the history of the Marines, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. Lt. Langley has been a Marine for...
mahoningmatters.com
22-year-old fell through skylight after roofing company ignored deadly risks, feds say
A Louisiana roofing company is accused of failing to listen to inspector warnings about fall hazards before a 22-year-old fell to his death in April. Now it faces hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it started an inspection of Premier South Roofing...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Catching freshwater shrimp in the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a different type of shrimp that’s caught in the Mississippi River below Baton Rouge. Trapping these freshwater shrimp is a family tradition that goes back generations. Jay Folse and his brother Ross, put the finishing touches on a shrimp box, a design...
Ex-Louisiana Senator Karen Carter Peterson pleads guilty to wire fraud
Peterson's sentencing date is scheduled for December 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.
Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client
Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Katie Laroche, age 54, a resident of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty as charged in a federal court in Louisiana on July 27, 2022, to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343 in connection with embezzling more than $200,000.
