MLB Underdog of the Day (Sean Manaea Let the Dogs Out in Twins-Padres)

Bader trade connected to other moves by the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals just traded their starting center fielder. On the same day, their top prospect started his first game in left field. John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals did exactly what he said he would do at the trade deadline: trade for starting pitching. With minutes to go before trading season expired, the Cardinals traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees, in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
MLB Best Prop Bets Today (Fade Sonny Gray At Home)
It was a solid Wednesday for the team, as we went 2-1 on the day. The only miss for us was the UNDER on Blake Snell's strikeout prop. Today, it's a slighter slate of picks, but that doesn't mean we're any less confident in these winners. You can also find...
MLB・
Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction and Odds for Thursday, August 4 (Toronto
A critical four-game set in the AL Playoff race kicks off today with the Twins hosting the Blue Jays. The Twins are clinging to a one-game lead in the AL Central while the Blue Jays are trying to maintain their status atop the AL Wild Card race while also keeping their slim hopes of an AL East title alive.
MLB Best Bets To Make Post Trade Deadline | Daily Betslip
The MLB Trade Deadline has come and gone, which means we're in the final stretch of the MLB regular season. It's time for the contenders to separate themselves from the pretenders. If you're going to place any bets on MLB futures, now is the time to do it. On Wednesday's...
MLB・
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA
The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
Cubs: A Willson Contreras extension is more likely than you think
A Willson Contreras contract extension might be closer for the Chicago Cubs than many people realize. Chicago Cubs fans were left scratching their heads when they went to bed on the last day of the MLB trade deadline and Willson Contreras was still on the roster. Viewed as one of the most desirable trade candidates this year, if not the best, the issue with dealing him was pretty clear.
Cleveland Guardians stand out minor leaguers heading into August
The Cleveland Guardians are being carried by their minor leaguers in 2022 but who’s next up?. The Cleveland Guardians have called up a whopping 12 rookies from the minor leagues this year. To say this team is being led by youth is an understatement, as we’re not even looking at second or third-year players right now either. The Guardians are in the midst of maybe their best crop of rookies ever, and they’re the stars of the season.
