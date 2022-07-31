Interview: Jared Verse discusses trash talk, competition after FSU preseason practice

www.tomahawknation.com
Tomahawk Nation
Interview: Mike Norvell talks FSU preseason progress
On Saturday, Florida State Seminoles football will hold its first scrimmage of the 2022 preseason. It’s a chance for the Seminoles to prove that the progress, effort, and execution that they’ve shown so far isn’t isolated to practice time. Head coach Mike Norvell has said as much...
Tomahawk Nation
Sights, sounds: FSU practice, August 4
After taking Wednesday off, Florida State Seminoles football made its way back out to the practice field for day seven of its preseason camp. The Seminoles are hard at work ahead of the 2022 season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes, having thrown on full pads for the first time on Tuesday in anticipation of its first scrimmage this Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU vs. Florida State: ESPN reportedly assigns broadcasting crew for season opener
The broadcasting crew for LSU and Florida State is reportedly set, and it’s a well-known trio of Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George. The news comes from sports media Twitter account Fake Rudy Martzke, who reported on the Sept. 4 matchup that will be played in the Superdome in New Orleans and broadcast on ESPN.
WCTV
FAMU OC Joseph Henry brings SEC Experience to the Highest of Seven Hills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s a lot to be excited about ahead of this football season if you’re a FAMU Rattler fan. Not least of which, the Rattlers are featuring a new Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach. That would be Joseph Henry who brings a wealth of experience to this program.
Ja'Bril Rawls goes into detail on decision to commit to Florida State
It all came together during a phone call with head coach Mike Norvell.
Tomahawk Nation
Sights, sounds: FSU football’s first day in pads
Florida State Seminoles football took the practice field once more on Tuesday, with just over three weeks until its season-opening debut vs. the Duquesne Dukes. It was Florida State’s first day in pads, a chance for FSU to further establish the level of physicality needed when the 2022 season kicks off.
Tomahawk Nation
Three takeaways from day five of FSU football practice
FLORIDA STATE — Wrapping up day five and the last day in shells, the Florida State Seminoles took to the practice fields early Monday morning. There were a few extra eyes watching the team with ACC Network analysts in town for the ACC football road trip which started at FSU and will air tonight at 7 p.m.
WCTV
Tallahassee Native and FAMU Hall of Famer Michael Thomas Passes Away
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rattler Nation has lost an icon. FAMU Hall of Famer and voice of the Rattler Sports Network, Michael Thomas, has died. FAMU’s Athletic Department announced the news Monday night. Thomas, a Tallahassee native, spent 30-plus years as a color analyst for FAMU sporting events. He...
WCTV
FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To the highest of the seven hills. Florida A&M University announced today that their campus has new signage indicating extra surveillance including at the CASS Building where the rattler statue is found. This comes after the University started an investigation to look into a FAMU graduate...
WCTV
FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As FAMU continues to grapple with a student housing crunch, the university is spending $14 million to add more beds for students. The school is buying several properties near campus as well as a 1.3 acre vacant lot, where it will build additional housing. The new...
texasmetronews.com
Another King with a Dream and a Purpose
Tallahassee has a crime problem and Dallas native Royle King, Jr. is the man recently tapped to turn things around for Florida’s Capital. Joined by the Mayor, County Commissioner, Sheriff, School Superintendent and other partners at a press conference Monday, King was introduced as the Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys (CSMB).
floridianpress.com
Progressive Lawmaker Blames DeSantis, Republicans for Unaffordable Housing in Florida
Florida, by some measures, has now become the most expensive state to live in the country. However, politicians in Tallahassee are at a loss on who to blame. State Rep. Carlos G. Smith (D-49) has blamed the Florida Republican Party and Gov. Ron DeSantis for the unaffordable housing market. One...
Royle King announced as Executive Director of the CSMB
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Royle King as Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys on August 1.
Florida Power & Light operates an exclusive, invite-only lounge for lawmakers and lobbyists
Revelations of the party space come as the company is mired in scandals over its aggressive approach to lobbying and public advocacy.
World War II veteran of Valdosta laid to rest in Tallahassee
From family members to veterans and people in the community Monday was filled with honor.
ecbpublishing.com
Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr.
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (Retired) Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr., a proud veteran of the United States Army, went home to be the Lord on July 27, 2022. Jimmy is the son of Jimmie Sr. and the late Frances Demps. He was born on Jan. 12, 1963, in Marianna, Fla., where he grew up, and his family later moved to Monticello, Fla. Jimmy confessed Christ at an early age and later joined Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Monticello, Fla.
WCTV
TPD warns of city utility call scam
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has seen reports piling up of people receiving scam calls from the City of Tallahassee Utilities Office with overdue exact balances owed on accounts, demanding payments. “One way for someone to know right off the bat that it’s a scam is if...
WCTV
‘Shoes 4 School’ giving out shoes to students ahead of school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local organization is helping kids start the school year off right with a brand new pair of shoes. Sunday is the ‘Shoes 4 School’ event at the Civic Center and Pastor Quincy Griffin from the Family Worship and Praise Center Church, along with other volunteers, will be providing shoes to 4,000 students from around the county.
floridapolitics.com
Top candidates in HD 8 each top $70K in money added this cycle
The HD 8 seat was left vacant when Rep. Ramon Alexander announced he would not seek re-election. With just three weeks to go before the Primary Election, the race to replace outgoing Rep. Ramon Alexander in House District 8 is heating up, with two of the top Democratic candidates surpassing the $70,000 mark since entering the race.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
