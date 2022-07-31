Manchin says some senators left out of talks because he feared deal wouldn’t happen

www.wbtw.com
Joe Manchin says he kept quiet on the surprise Inflation Reduction Act because he 'didn't want to disappoint people again'
Manchin was a key holdout on the Build Back Better Plan for more than a year, causing heavy criticism from his Democratic colleagues and advocates.
WATCH: Fox News host clashes with Manchin in fiery interview
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) accused Harris Faulkner of not wanting good things for the United States after the Fox News host said the senator was dodging a question on the midterm elections.
GOP eyes 2024 payback for Manchin's Dems-only deal
He's long been their best partner across the aisle. But Republicans are now eager to topple him in a reelection race he's not yet committed to.
Washington Examiner
The Washington fantasy world
THE WASHINGTON FANTASY WORLD. An odd atmosphere has descended on Washington, D.C. At the precise moment the government announced that the economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter, the popular definition of a recession, Washington pundits began talking about what a great week President Joe Biden was having. And they meant it sincerely, not ironically.
POLITICO
The catch in Manchin's energy deal
Sen. Joe Manchin's buy-in on the climate bill comes with a time-delayed string attached: easing permitting for fossil fuel projects. The West Virginia Democrat made several demands in negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) over the $369 billion party-line clean energy deal. Permitting reform is the only one...
West Virginia Senate passes abortion ban even in cases of rape after 8 weeks
July 30 (UPI) -- West Virginia lawmakers nearly passed on Friday the nation's first law banning abortion since Roe vs. Wade was struck. But the Republican-led state Senate had one qualm with the version of the bill already passed by the House of Delegates, which would've banned abortions after 14 weeks: it didn't go far enough.
americanmilitarynews.com
AOC claims gun makers are white supremacist
On Wednesday, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) accused American gun maker Daniel Defense of being white supremacist, citing what she claims is white supremacist imagery in its marketing materials. During a hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Ocasio-Cortez questioned Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel on images she claimed were...
What Toobin says is a 'big deal' development in the Jan. 6 criminal probe
CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin tells Anderson Cooper about the scale of the Department of Justice’s January 6 criminal probe, and the significance of new subpoenas in the investigation.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
thecentersquare.com
Criminal penalty dispute in West Virginia abortion bill
(The Center Square) – Legislation that would ban abortion in most cases in West Virginia is heading to a joint conference committee to settle a dispute between House and Senate lawmakers about whether abortion providers should be subject to criminal penalties for illegal abortions. Both chambers approved legislation that...
