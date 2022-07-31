Big 12's new boss Yormark learning NCAA issues in real time

www.sfgate.com
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
Pac-12 supporters pin hopes on last-ditch move to keep UCLA, USC
The decision by the two universities to leave the Pac-12 was met with mixed emotions from the sports world, but one of the move's loudest critics has been Gov. Gavin Newsom.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
SFGate
Return of beloved 49ers LB coach highlights training camp
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers gathered to start training camp with conditioning tests, there was one assistant coach happier than anyone else to be back on the field. As his linebackers went through the drills, Johnny Holland watched closely and documented the day as...
