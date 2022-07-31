Carolina Panthers legend praises Shaq Thompson’s evolution

catcrave.com
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history
The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
Paul Finebaum calls out Nick Saban for ‘excuse’ on Alabama’s 2021 season
Nick Saban referred to Alabama football’s 2021 campaign as a rebuilding year and Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back calling the head coach out for it. ESPN is known for its infatuation with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Nick Saban. Among their most notable advocates is Paul Finebaum. However,...
Packers: Matt LaFleur could prove offensive doubters wrong this season
With the selection of Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, the Green Bay Packers are slowly but surely rebuilding the receiving corps and trying to replace two key receivers who they lost in the offseason. The past three seasons with Matt LaFleur as head coach have been great. He led the...
James Jones predicts KC Chiefs will finish last in AFC West
Former NFL wide receiver James Jones says on the Ryen Russillo Podcast that the Chiefs will finish last in the AFC West this season…what?. Speaking to Ryen Russillo on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast”, former Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver James Jones argues that the Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to be amongst the AFC’s elite in 2022.
Gaffney football's Brayshawn Littlejohn is living up to expectations of his last name
High school football in Gaffney, South Carolina — like in most towns in the South — is almost religion. But one thing that's unique for the fans and observers of the Gaffney High School football team is a quick rule of thumb they can use to see if the team will be good that year: How many players on the team have the last name Littlejohn?
