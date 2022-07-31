ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers legend praises Shaq Thompson’s evolution

By Dean Jones
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
catcrave.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56

Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition

When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement

ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history

The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
FanSided

James Jones predicts KC Chiefs will finish last in AFC West

Former NFL wide receiver James Jones says on the Ryen Russillo Podcast that the Chiefs will finish last in the AFC West this season…what?. Speaking to Ryen Russillo on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast”, former Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver James Jones argues that the Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to be amongst the AFC’s elite in 2022.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy