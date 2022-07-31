ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe police search for missing, endangered 21-year-old woman

By Jack Anstine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9ZWV_0gzdXZod00

The Olathe Police Department is attempting to locate a missing and endangered 21-year-old woman.

Angel Williams was last seen in the early morning Sunday in the 1000 block of North Jan-Mar Drive in Olathe, Kansas.

Williams is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 160 lbs. She has black hair containing gray glitter and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink nightgown.

Williams has a medical diagnosis and prescribed medication, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6161 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

