Knoxville, AR

Officer shot in Knoxville stand-off

By Elena Ramirez
myarklamiss.com
 3 days ago
KHBS

Johnson Co. deputy surprises coworkers two days after being shot

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — "I want people to know I'm glad to be alive. I want people to know that God Himself kept me alive. I want people to know that I'm glad to go home and lay down with my wife and I'm glad to go home and hug my mom, dad, and my child," said Lt. Brent Scott, with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department.
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Police find woman's body in Fort Smith creek

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday afternoon. According to the Fort Smith Police Department, around 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, officers responded to a call from a local retailer about a person "in crisis." The woman had reportedly fled the retailer and was found dead in a nearby creek at Wheeler Avenue and Y Street.
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

Three arrested in Conway for possession of over 650 grams of meth

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department announced that they have arrested multiple people in connection to a drug operation. According to reports, authorities arrived at a motel in the city in reference to a narcotics investigation, which is where they located several people that were engaging in the distribution of illegal drugs.
CONWAY, AR
County
Johnson County, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Johnson County, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Knoxville, AR
City
Ozark, AR
KTLO

Fayetteville man arrested after shooting at restaurant employees

FAYETTEVILLE — A 19-year-old Fayetteville man was arrested Friday after shots were fired at employees of the Taco Bell restaurant at 1147 N. Colorado Blvd. early Thursday. Paul Whitaker, 19, of 438 Thresh Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested in connection with attempted murder, possession of firearm by certain persons, terroristic threatening and committing a terroristic act. He was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police respond to double vehicle accidents

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a news release, Fort Smith police have responded to two accidents with minor injuries. One is at North Greenwood and Rogers avenues The other accident is located at North 23rd and North 6th streets. As crews work to clear the areas, FPD asks...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Johnson County deputy shot during stand-off

KNOXVILLE, Ark. — A Knoxville woman is behind bars after Arkansas State Police say she shot a Johnson County Sheriff's deputy. According to police, the shooting happened around 2 pm in Knoxville when officers were involved in an armed stand-off with 44-year old Christiana Beasley. Deputy Brent Scott sustained...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
Person
Brent Scott
foxsportstexarkana.com

Knoxville woman shoots deputy, charged with attempted capital murder

The Arkansas State Police says they are investigating an officer involved shooting wherein a Knoxville woman shot and injured a Johnson County Sheriff’s Department deputy. State Police say that 44-year-old Christiana Beasley reportedly shot a deputy after an armed standoff inside a residence at 205 Ivy Lane shortly after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. State police say that Beasley was barricaded inside the home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
neareport.com

Conway Man Sentenced for Importation and Possession of Illegally Taken Wildlife

Defendant Imported Live Chinese Giant Salamanders and Other Reptiles. LITTLE ROCK—A Conway man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegally taken wildlife. Jackson Roe, 27, was sentenced on Monday afternoon by Chief United States District Judge D. Price Marshall, Jr., to three years probation and 150 hours of community service.
CONWAY, AR
nunewsindustry.com

Cryptocurrency Scam Rises in Northwest Arkansas, FBI Warns Citizens

FBI officials in Arkansas say cybercriminals have started targeting victims in a scam that involves home computers or threatened breach of social security accounts and cryptocurrency. “We are seeing an uptick in this sophisticated play on an old scam,” Kevin Corlew, a supervisory special agent with the FBI, said in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

