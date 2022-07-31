ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure

By Jonson Kuhn
northfortynews
northfortynews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Small wildfire singes neighborhood in Larimer County

It was a close call for residents on Wild Wing drive in Larimer County after a fire broke out on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. Josh Montgomery lives in the area, and he first realized something was wrong when his power went out. He then saw his neighbor jumping a fence, trying to put out a small fire that had ignited in a grassy area. That's when Montgomery jumped in to help. "Oh yeah we were dancing and running, trying to get the cats out and my wife out," Montgomery told CBS4. "There was a power line bouncing and it just...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

CDOT launches Campaign Reminding Drivers to Look Twice for Motorcycles

  Motorcycle deaths up 6% over last year Following a deadly year for motorcycle riders, the Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a new campaign to remind drivers to always look twice for motorcyclists. Safety [...] This post CDOT launches Campaign Reminding Drivers to Look Twice for Motorcycles  previously appeared on North Forty News.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Community Rallies Around Old Town Timnath

Dozens of Residents and Business Owners Gather for Organizing Meeting. More than 40 Timnath residents and business owners gathered Thursday, July 21 for what they are calling a community organizing meeting for Old Town Timnath. Concerns about town governance and small-business development drew the most votes in an informal poll of top concerns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
State
Colorado State
Weld County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
Weld County, CO
Traffic
boulderreportinglab.org

Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council

Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from the race for House District 10, in part to spend more time with her family. The sudden announcement, which came a month after the Democratic primary election in June 2022, has brought on a wave of questions and implications — especially for the Boulder City Council.
BOULDER, CO
northfortynews

City of Fort Collins Asks for Input on Rental and Occupancy Regulations

The City of Fort Collins is asking residents for input on potential changes to the City’s rental and occupancy rules. Specifically, members of the City’s Rental Housing Taskforce are asking the public for general opinions [...] This post City of Fort Collins Asks for Input on Rental and Occupancy Regulations previously appeared on North Forty News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Roundabout#Asphalt#Urban Construction#Nw C St N#F St F St To#Weld County Public Works
OutThere Colorado

Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado

Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

The Larimer County Fair Is Coming To Town: Here’s What To Know

One of Northern Colorado's hottest events of the summer is back next month, and it's time to start gearing up. The Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, which is held annually at The Ranch, Larimer County’s Events Complex in Loveland, CO aims to celebrate the northern Colorado community through a series of days-long events, live entertainment, and other special offerings.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump

A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating. In a May letter, Colorado business leaders pleaded with Polis to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to extend compliance with air quality deadlines so residents of the...
COLORADO STATE
boulderreportinglab.org

Ashley Stolzmann’s victory in the hotly contested race for Boulder County commissioner has officially been certified. Here’s what you need to know about the powerful elected position and why it matters.

When results began to trickle in on election night during Boulder County’s recent primary on June 28, only one race was closely contested by voters. The county commissioners’ District 3 seat came down to a razor-thin projected margin of victory decided by merely 68 votes, a small enough margin to trigger an automatic recount.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado

There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy