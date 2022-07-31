Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure

It was a close call for residents on Wild Wing drive in Larimer County after a fire broke out on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. Josh Montgomery lives in the area, and he first realized something was wrong when his power went out. He then saw his neighbor jumping a fence, trying to put out a small fire that had ignited in a grassy area. That's when Montgomery jumped in to help. "Oh yeah we were dancing and running, trying to get the cats out and my wife out," Montgomery told CBS4. "There was a power line bouncing and it just...

