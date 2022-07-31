Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure

northfortynews.com
Small wildfire singes neighborhood in Larimer County
It was a close call for residents on Wild Wing drive in Larimer County after a fire broke out on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. Josh Montgomery lives in the area, and he first realized something was wrong when his power went out. He then saw his neighbor jumping a fence, trying to put out a small fire that had ignited in a grassy area. That's when Montgomery jumped in to help. "Oh yeah we were dancing and running, trying to get the cats out and my wife out," Montgomery told CBS4. "There was a power line bouncing and it just...
Is It A Huge Deal That Downtown Loveland’s Only Gas Station Has Shut Down?
Did you know that, according to the City of Loveland, "Downtown" runs from where Taco John's is to the north, south to where Barnes Softball Complex is? That's a pretty big stretch of highway. Should there be a gas station?. I grew up in Loveland, and currently live in Downtown...
CDOT launches Campaign Reminding Drivers to Look Twice for Motorcycles
Motorcycle deaths up 6% over last year Following a deadly year for motorcycle riders, the Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a new campaign to remind drivers to always look twice for motorcyclists. Safety [...] This post CDOT launches Campaign Reminding Drivers to Look Twice for Motorcycles previously appeared on North Forty News.
Community Rallies Around Old Town Timnath
Dozens of Residents and Business Owners Gather for Organizing Meeting. More than 40 Timnath residents and business owners gathered Thursday, July 21 for what they are calling a community organizing meeting for Old Town Timnath. Concerns about town governance and small-business development drew the most votes in an informal poll of top concerns.
Fort Morgan Times
Morgan County contractor turns self in after being charged with felony theft in pole barn construction investigation
The statewide grand jury indicted Jeremy Carter, 41, of Fort Morgan on 33 counts of felony theft for allegedly taking payments from clients throughout Colorado to build pole barns and failing to complete the projects, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Attorney General Phil Weiser. Carter’s now defunct...
Colorado Daily
Boulder couple who hosted Marshall Fire victims facing potential code violations
In the aftermath of the Marshall Fire, which swept through eastern Boulder County on Dec. 30, Boulder residents Nancy and Charlie Winn opened a studio in their backyard to a family who had been displaced due to smoke damage from the fire. For Nancy Winn, it was an opportunity to...
boulderreportinglab.org
Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council
Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from the race for House District 10, in part to spend more time with her family. The sudden announcement, which came a month after the Democratic primary election in June 2022, has brought on a wave of questions and implications — especially for the Boulder City Council.
City of Fort Collins Asks for Input on Rental and Occupancy Regulations
The City of Fort Collins is asking residents for input on potential changes to the City’s rental and occupancy rules. Specifically, members of the City’s Rental Housing Taskforce are asking the public for general opinions [...] This post City of Fort Collins Asks for Input on Rental and Occupancy Regulations previously appeared on North Forty News.
Remembering the 1976 Big Thompson Canyon flood
Sunday marks the 46th anniversary of the Big Thompson Canyon flood, which claimed the lives of 144 people and earned the unfortunate title of the deadliest flash flood in Colorado history.
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
The Larimer County Fair Is Coming To Town: Here’s What To Know
One of Northern Colorado's hottest events of the summer is back next month, and it's time to start gearing up. The Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, which is held annually at The Ranch, Larimer County’s Events Complex in Loveland, CO aims to celebrate the northern Colorado community through a series of days-long events, live entertainment, and other special offerings.
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
9News
Larimer County fire east of Carter Lake
A view captured video of a fire burning in Larimer County on Sunday, July 31. Credit: Ken Gallegoa.
How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump
A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating. In a May letter, Colorado business leaders pleaded with Polis to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to extend compliance with air quality deadlines so residents of the...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
boulderreportinglab.org
Ashley Stolzmann’s victory in the hotly contested race for Boulder County commissioner has officially been certified. Here’s what you need to know about the powerful elected position and why it matters.
When results began to trickle in on election night during Boulder County’s recent primary on June 28, only one race was closely contested by voters. The county commissioners’ District 3 seat came down to a razor-thin projected margin of victory decided by merely 68 votes, a small enough margin to trigger an automatic recount.
Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado
There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
Teenage lifeguard helps couple deliver baby at YMCA pool in Longmont
A normal shift at a normal summer job for a Longmont teen turned into anything but after she helped deliver a baby while at work.
