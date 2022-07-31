ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing wife more than 30 times

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed his wife around 30 times when she asked him for a divorce, according to police.

Metro Police said 60-year-old Clifford Jacobs was booked into jail Friday on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

It was unclear Sunday if he has a lawyer yet.

According to police, Jacobs said he and his wife of 15 years began arguing Wednesday afternoon in an apartment before he blacked out.

He said the next thing he remembered was being covered in her blood.

Police officers applied tourniquets to both of the woman’s arms while they waited for paramedics.

Hospital staff at University Medical Center said the woman suffered about 30 stab wounds and had nerve damage to her face and neck.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that police detectives later discovered five kitchen knives and a pair of bloody scissors in the apartment.

