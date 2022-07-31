SCHP: Driver dead after striking tree off I-26 East Sunday morning

abcnews4.com
Amtrak train strikes suspect's abandoned car following police chase, crash in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — An early morning collision involving an Amtrak train and an unoccupied vehicle has led to the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday. At approximately 12:45 a.m., deputies attempted to pull over a driver on Rivers Avenue after the man failed to maintain his lane, according to affidavits.
Coroner identifies Charleston woman killed in crash Sunday along Interstate 26
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a woman killed in a collision along Interstate 26 on Sunday. Officials said 29-year-old Gabrielle Brownlee died on July 31 after her vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned before striking a tree. Original...
North Charleston Police looking for missing vulnerable person
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in North Charleston are looking for a missing woman who is described as being "vulnerable." On Thursday morning, police said 23-year-old Gabrielle D. Smith has not been in contact with anyone since the morning of July 27. She is described as standing around...
Reward increased amid investigation into hit-and-run death of 'Outer Banks' cast member
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry has increased the reward being offered to help solve the hit-and-run incident that killed an "Outer Banks" cast member. On Wednesday, authorities shared that CrimeStoppers had brought the reward to $8,999 following the death of 22-year-old Alexander "AJ" Jennings on...
Man wanted, considered 'armed and dangerous' after shooting at Colleton County pool hall
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Walterboro man is wanted by authorities after a deadly shooting at a Colleton County pool hall on Saturday. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Shannon Kinard, who is currently being sought for murder. Original Story: Man dies after being found with gunshot wounds at...
Unattended tea kettle leads to fire at Mount Pleasant home
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Mount Pleasant and Charleston Fire Departments responded to the Long Grove subdivision for reports of a house fire, according to a post Monday by MPFD. The fire was reported in the 1500 block of Trumpet Vine Court. Crews arrived to find...
Cat recovers with oxygen and AC after being rescued from Mount Pleasant house fire
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Fire officials Wednesday shared photos of a cat firefighters rescued from a house fire over the weekend. The cat was given a little oxygen and got to sit in the fire truck to cool down in the AC. Officials said a second...
Man wanted for pointing firearm at person downtown, CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted for pointing a firearm at someone in downtown Charleston. Theodore Deangelo Benjamin, 39, is wanted for Pointing a Firearm at a Person in connection to an incident which occurred in downtown Charleston. He...
Boy found 'sweating profusely, in distress' in hot car; mother charged: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston woman is facing charges after leaving her son in a car without any air conditioning while she shopped at TJ Maxx, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. On Monday at approximately 6 p.m., officers responded to 1812 Sam Rittenberg...
SC hospital worker death from hit in groin area ruled a homicide
SUMTER (WACH) --- The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey employee who died after being hit in the groin in May is now being classified as a homicide. According to the Sumter County coroner, 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after he sustained injuries from an altercation with Imani Cox, a patient at the Sumter hospital.
Moncks Corner man could face federal charges in theft of mail, checks worth $200k: BCSO
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An investigation into stolen mail in Berkeley County led to the arrest of a man and the discovery of hundreds of pieces of stolen mail and more than $200,000 worth of stolen checks, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. On July 26, authorities...
Summerville Police make arrest in death of vulnerable adult
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police say a town man was arrested Monday after a man in his care was found deceased in poor living conditions. Randy Moore, 66, was arrested Monday, August 1. He was charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.
SLED charges Harleyville murder suspect with cashing in stolen scratch-off tickets
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Dorchester County man is facing charges after cashing in four stolen scratch-off tickets at a gas station, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). John Stanford Johnson, 44, of Harleyville, passed four stolen lottery tickets and received $185...
Firefighters association raises concerns about staffing at Goose Creek Fire Department
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina says the Goose Creek Fire Department has been understaffed for six months. They say firefighters are overworked and exhausted. The fire department currently has 18 vacancies, but the city said eight of those vacancies will be filled...
Colleton County Sheriff's Office holding 1st Back 2 School Bash Thursday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is helping local students have a successful start to the new school year!. The office's first annual Back 2 School Bash is taking place on Thursday, Aug. 4. Back to school: 1st days quickly approaching for Lowcountry districts. The...
CPD: Man pulled out gun after drink was thrown away at West Ashley bar
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have arrested a suspect accused of pulling out a gun at a West Ashley bar. On Saturday at around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to King Claw - Juicy Seafood & Bar located on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard for reports of an armed man, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4.
North Charleston PD, City Council discuss Joint Operations Center timeline
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s the goal years in the making: a safer North Charleston. A Joint Operations Center with hundreds of surveillance cameras to monitor the city was supposed to be up and running in July. We spoke with North Charleston Police and City Council members...
Behind the Badge: Teacher turned Charleston PD School Resource Officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. In this edition, we are going back to school with a Charleston Police officer. He’s no stranger to the classroom as a school resource officer.
Summerville church devastated by fire receiving $10,000 donation
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Almost two months after a fire nearly burned down the First Emmanuel Baptist Church in Summerville, the community will come one step closer to piecing its house of worship back together. An anonymous donor will give the church a $10,000 donation through real estate agent,...
Urgent shortage at Charleston County 911 call center, officials push for recruits
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s a job where every second matters, but officials with Charleston County say there’s a critical need for dispatchers at its 911 call center in North Charleston. Currently, the call center has 47 vacancies, which means there's only enough staff to fill...
