ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

SCHP: Driver dead after striking tree off I-26 East Sunday morning

By Bailey Wright
abcnews4.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

North Charleston Police looking for missing vulnerable person

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in North Charleston are looking for a missing woman who is described as being "vulnerable." On Thursday morning, police said 23-year-old Gabrielle D. Smith has not been in contact with anyone since the morning of July 27. She is described as standing around...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
Charleston County, SC
Accidents
abcnews4.com

Unattended tea kettle leads to fire at Mount Pleasant home

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Mount Pleasant and Charleston Fire Departments responded to the Long Grove subdivision for reports of a house fire, according to a post Monday by MPFD. The fire was reported in the 1500 block of Trumpet Vine Court. Crews arrived to find...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Man wanted for pointing firearm at person downtown, CPD says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted for pointing a firearm at someone in downtown Charleston. Theodore Deangelo Benjamin, 39, is wanted for Pointing a Firearm at a Person in connection to an incident which occurred in downtown Charleston. He...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Traffic Accident
abcnews4.com

SC hospital worker death from hit in groin area ruled a homicide

SUMTER (WACH) --- The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey employee who died after being hit in the groin in May is now being classified as a homicide. According to the Sumter County coroner, 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after he sustained injuries from an altercation with Imani Cox, a patient at the Sumter hospital.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville Police make arrest in death of vulnerable adult

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police say a town man was arrested Monday after a man in his care was found deceased in poor living conditions. Randy Moore, 66, was arrested Monday, August 1. He was charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
abcnews4.com

CPD: Man pulled out gun after drink was thrown away at West Ashley bar

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have arrested a suspect accused of pulling out a gun at a West Ashley bar. On Saturday at around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to King Claw - Juicy Seafood & Bar located on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard for reports of an armed man, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Behind the Badge: Teacher turned Charleston PD School Resource Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. In this edition, we are going back to school with a Charleston Police officer. He’s no stranger to the classroom as a school resource officer.
abcnews4.com

Summerville church devastated by fire receiving $10,000 donation

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Almost two months after a fire nearly burned down the First Emmanuel Baptist Church in Summerville, the community will come one step closer to piecing its house of worship back together. An anonymous donor will give the church a $10,000 donation through real estate agent,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy